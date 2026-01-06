Molly Barr, North Lamar intersection overhaul enters new phase

Drivers on Oxford’s north side are adjusting to another major shift at one of the city’s most traveled intersections.

Today (January 6, 2026), the city provided an update :

The intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Molly Barr Road, also known as Mississippi Highway 30 West, is now closed to most traffic until further notice. The only movement currently allowed is from North Lamar onto Molly Barr heading east. Detours are posted, and city officials are urging motorists to slow down and follow signage.

City staff say progress on the project is moving as planned.

Why the intersection is changing

The closure is part of a larger project to replace the long-standing signalized intersection with a roundabout. City leaders approved the change after years of congestion complaints and traffic studies showing the intersection could no longer efficiently handle current traffic volumes.

North Lamar has seen steady growth, driven by residential development, commercial expansion, and increased commuter traffic heading toward Highway 30. During peak hours, backups at the light routinely stretched in multiple directions, with turning movements often compounding delays.

Transportation engineers recommended a roundabout as a way to keep traffic moving continuously rather than stopping vehicles at a signal. City officials have said the design should reduce congestion, shorten wait times, and improve overall safety once construction is complete.

A complicated construction process

Unlike resurfacing or signal upgrades, building a roundabout requires a full reconstruction of the intersection footprint. Crews must relocate utilities, reshape lanes, and construct new curbing and drainage before the final surface is installed.

That process has required phased closures, shifting traffic patterns, and temporary access changes. The current configuration is one of several stages expected before the roundabout is fully open.

City officials have warned that access points and detours may change again as construction continues.

A crossroads with history

The Molly Barr and North Lamar intersection holds more significance than many drivers realize.

Long known to locals as the Three Way, the intersection marks the western terminus of Mississippi Highway 30 and serves as a gateway between Oxford and communities to the west. For decades, it has functioned as a transition point between city traffic and state highway travel.

The area has also appeared in city planning discussions under the name “Three Corners,” reflecting its long standing role in Oxford’s transportation network.

In addition, a memorial marker placed near the intersection in 2018 recognizes Elwood Higginbottom, an African American man lynched in Lafayette County in 1935. The marker reflects ongoing efforts to acknowledge difficult chapters of local history tied to the area.

What drivers should expect

City officials say patience will be necessary until construction is complete. While the finished roundabout is expected to ease traffic flow, interim phases will continue to cause delays.

Drivers who regularly use the intersection are encouraged to seek alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and pay close attention to posted detours.