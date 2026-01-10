Rebels keep the trenches strong as Kutas, Franklin return for 2026

It’s almost comical looking back now at the fears of a mass exodus of Ole Miss football players following Lane Kiffin to LSU.

There’s a chance some will still end up in Baton Rogue with the Rebels ex-coach, but a vast majority are staying in Oxford. That number grew to 17 players on Friday when offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and defensive lineman Kam Franklin were announced as returning in 2026.

Of the 17 returning Rebels, 10 were starting players for a team that advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Here’s the full list of players whose returns have been announced:

RB Kewan Lacy

WR Deuce Alexander

TE Caleb Odom

TE Luke Hasz

OL Devin Harper

OL Patrick Kutas

OL Brycen Sanders

DL Will Echoles

DL Jamarious Brown

DL Princewill Umanmielen

DL Kam Franklin

LB Suntarine Perkins

DB Antonio Kite

DB Jaylon Braxton

DB Ladarian Clardy

P Oscar Bird

K Lucas Carneiro

Kutas and Franklin were two of the most notable names yet to announce their future before the Fiesta Bowl against Miami. Kutas won the Kent Hull Trophy (Mississippi’s best college offensive lineman), and Franklin was the top-rated recruit out of Mississippi in the 2023 class.

Best lines in the SEC?

Their returns are big. Franklin will be back on a defensive line featuring Will Echoles and Princewill Umanmielen and transfer additions Michai Boireau (Florida) and Jeheim Oatis (Colorado). There are more dominos to fall, but that’ll be one of the SEC’s best defensive lines next season.

Kutas returning keeps the Rebels’ interior offensive line intact with Brycen Sanders already announced as returning and Delano Townsend back too. Ole Miss also landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal with LSU’s Carius Curne.

That leaves one spot left to fill, which could come from the transfer portal or one of the eight freshmen offensive line currently on the Rebels’ roster.

The QB Situation

We covered this in an previous article, but it’s worth mentioning again. Ole Miss is hosting former quarterback DJ Lagway and former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight for visits this weekend in Oxford.

With Chambliss’ waiver being denied, and Simmons already signed elsewhere, the Rebels will look to sign multiple quarterbacks. Lagway has already committed to Baylor, but college football fans know what commitments really mean (not much). Knight has long been speculated as a future Rebel.

If Knight’s visit goes well, we could hear something later Saturday. It’d be surprising to hear anything solid about Lagway, though.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

Outgoing Rebels