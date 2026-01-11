Ole Miss hosting possible Townsend replacement this week

Ole Miss football suffered its first major loss to the transfer portal on Sunday, but there options available to the Rebels.

Starting offensive lineman Delano Townsend is the first starter for the Rebels to enter the transfer portal. Ole Miss picked up a commitment from the portal’s top-rated interior offensive lineman, Carius Curne that’ll help lessen the blow.

And Ole Miss is reportedly set to host another highly-rated offensive lineman in the coming days.

Louisiana-Monroe lineman Que McBroom entered the transfer portal and is expected to take an official visit to Ole Miss and Alabama. According to 247Sports, McBroom will visit Alabama on Wednesday and Ole Miss on Thursday.

Alabama and Ole Miss will both host Louisiana-Monroe OL transfer Que McBroom this week. (VIP) https://t.co/B7CZXuVjlr pic.twitter.com/3ei4ni5KPC — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 11, 2026

McBroom’s collegiate career began in the JUCO ranks at Coffeyville Community College for one season and then at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for one season, but didn’t see any playing time. He then transferred to ULM ahead of the 2024 season and played 981 snaps in two seasons.

At 6-foot-5, 325 lbs., McBroom has the ideal size to be a starting lineman in the SEC.

For Ole Miss, McBroom would give them some flexibility in building its offensive line. Center Brycen Sanders and guard Patrick Kutas will be back as starters in 2026 and Curne can step in at left tackle or guard. There are also several underclassmen who could step up and take one of the starting positions, like Terez Davis.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

Outgoing Rebels