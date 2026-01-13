Delano Townsend reverses decision, will return to Ole Miss in 2026

Like a wide receiver running a crossing route, you have to keep your head on swivel to keep up with all of the transfer portal news.

You never know who’s going to choose to do what next. Like linebacker Chris Jones backing off his commitment to the Rebels on Monday or Delano Townsend choosing to enter the transfer portal.

To further prove the point, Ole Miss just announced Townsend is returning to Ole Miss next season just two days after entering the transfer portal.

Delano Townsend is staying HOME in 2026.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/aOGJjVch8N — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 13, 2026

The news of Townsend’s departure broke Sunday morning and it took Ole Miss less than 48 hours to change his mind.

This is a big deal for the Rebels. With Townsend back, Ole Miss will have its entire interior offensive line back for 2026. That should be music to All-American running back Kewan Lacy’s ears after he set a school record with 24 touchdowns this season.

Townsend started 13 games for the Rebels in 2025 and won the starting job over PJ Wilkins.

Retaining Townsend is also a sign of Ole Miss’ ability to pull the right NIL levers when it needs to do. If another school was recruiting Townsend, which convinced him to enter the portal, then the Rebels just showed others that recruiting Rebels may not be worthwhile. (Maybe, but probably not.)

With Townsend, center Brycen Sanders and guard Patrick Kutas back for 2026, Ole Miss only needs to replace two starting tackles. One of those spots could go to former LSU lineman Carius Curne, who has committed to the Rebels.

Curne was one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but he has experience at tackle. Freshman Devin Harper was a candidate to fill one of the tackle spots, too, but he’s entered the transfer portal even after Ole Miss announced he would be returning.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

Outgoing Rebels