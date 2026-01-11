Ole Miss stability takes a hit as Delano Townsend enters portal

As of Sunday morning, Ole Miss had just eight current players enter the transfer portal.

That’s a good sign for a team that went through the well-documented Lane Kiffin circus and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal game. It shows the Rebels are going to be a contender again next year.

However, the transfer portal is still open for another week. So, things can change, like the offensive line outlook for 2026.

That outlook took a big hit Sunday when On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that starting offensive lineman Delano Townsend is entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Ole Miss starting OL Delano Townsend is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3sports The 6’5 325 OL started 13 games this season for the Rebels Will have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/t51CDy8EgM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

Townsend started 13 games for Ole Miss this season after taking over the starting role from PJ Wilkins at left guard. Wilkins is also in the transfer portal.

Ole Miss was poised to bring back its entire interior offensive line before Townsend’s decision. Center Brycen Sanders was one of the first Rebels to announce their return in 2026 and right guard Patrick Kutas was announced on Friday.

The Rebels also signed one of the transfer portal’s best interior offensive linemen, LSU’s Carius Curne. With Townsend leaving, Curne could fill that hole or Ole Miss can promote a younger player into the starting lineup and have Curne at one of the tackle spots.

Regardless, the Rebels need more offensive linemen. That includes at least one starting-caliber tackle.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

Outgoing Rebels