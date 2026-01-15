Ole Miss defense takes a hit as TJ Dottery reportedly enters portal

Ole Miss had done a good job of retaining its best players and not lose any to the transfer portal.

That run came to an end early Thursday morning when On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Rebels’ linebacker TJ Dottery has entered the transfer portal.

Ole Miss LB TJ Dottery has entered the transfer portal, @On3 has learned. The former Clemson transfer posted 174 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles the last two seasons with the Rebels.https://t.co/d1fhYwruUJ pic.twitter.com/XIcRefFW9A — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 15, 2026

The former Clemson linebacker led Ole Miss in tackles with 98 this past season. He also had 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. In two seasons in Oxford, Dottery recorded 174 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

That’s a pretty big loss for the Rebels’ defense. Dottery was one of the last starters who hadn’t announced a return to Oxford in 2026, which made him someone to watch for in the final days of the transfer poral window being open.

The portal will close Friday, so don’t be surprised to see more players across the country enter.

Two commitments received

It’s not all bad news this cold Thursday morning.

Ole Miss picked up a pair of wide receiver commitments from Syracuse’s Darrell Gill and Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Spencer.

The Rebels lost two of its best receivers in De’Zaughn Stribling and Harrison Wallace III after their eligibility ran out. Replacing them was a priority, even with players like Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Caleb Odom and Cayden Lee. (Lee hasn’t been announced as returning in 2026, yet.)

ICYMI: Ole Miss reportedly bringing back former Rebel QB

Gill should immediately compete for playing time. He played in every game this season for Syracuse and finished with 32 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns. For his career he has 70 catches for 1,136 yards.

Spencer is a former Madison Central wide receiver, so this move brings him back to his home state. He began his collegiate career at Jackson State before transferring to Virginia Tech last season. Spencer played in all 12 games for the Hokies but caught only 14 passes for 194 yards.

For his collegiate career, Spencer has 73 catches for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

Outgoing Rebels