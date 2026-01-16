Rebels take portal punch, fire back with two defensive additions

Thursday began with the news Ole Miss starting linebacker TJ Dottery had entered the transfer portal. Then edge Princewill Umanmielen decided to enter the transfer portal despite his return next season to Ole Miss was already announced.

BREAKING: Ole Miss star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3 He totaled 45 tackles, 9 sacks, and 1 INT in 2025 Immediately becomes one of the top players in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS https://t.co/6QHiPbOdEK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2026

That’s two big losses for the Rebels, but by the end of Thursday, replacements may have already been found.

Thursday ended with Ole Miss adding two more defenders from the transfer portal, including a linebacker.

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Tah’j Butler announced he has committed to Ole Miss. The Rebels then got another commitment from former Alabama edge Jordan Renaud.

Butler might be able to slide right into the spot vacated by Dottery. The 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. linebacker made 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one interception. As a true freshman, he played in 13 games and made 25 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Renaud spent three seasons with Alabama. He redshirted in 2023 and playing in 12 games the following year, recording 14 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks. This past season, Renaud didn’t see an increase in playing time, but still managed to record 18 tackles and 1.5 TFLs.

Losing Dottery and Umanmielen hurts the Rebels, especially if one or both end up at LSU. However, there’s always a chance one or both decide to come back to Oxford. Umanmielen might end up having no choice if he really did sign a new deal with Ole Miss.

How exactly would the Rebels hold Umanmielen to his contract is unclear. Washington was able to hold Demond Williams to his contract after a certain coach in the bayou tried to get him to enter the transfer portal anyways.

Friday is the last day for players to enter the transfer portal, but can sign with any team at anytime after the portal window closes. And, yes, expect more fireworks.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’ Butler

Edge Jordan Renaud

Outgoing Rebels