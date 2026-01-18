Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Jan 20, 2026

AGENDA
Regular Meeting
January 20, 2026
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Board of Aldermen meeting on January 6, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request permission to approve the accounts for all city departments. (Leslie McCormick)
- Consider the consent agenda
- Human Resources
- Request permission to hire a full- time employee in the General Government department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a step increase for an employee in the Facilities Maintenance Division of the Building and Grounds Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of an employee in the Facilities Maintenance Division of the Building and Grounds Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a full-time employee in the Facilities Maintenance Division of the Building and Grounds Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of an employee in the Developmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the removal of the current Safety Leader for mTrade Park and appoint a new Safety Leader. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire an employee for mTrade Park. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission for the transfer of one employee from the Development Services Department to the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of one employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the removal of two interns in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire three employees in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a promotion for an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a step increase for an employee in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a step increase for an employee in the Building Division of the Development Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a promotion for an employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve volunteers for the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission for an employee from the Emergency Management Department to apply for the State Executive Development Institute through the John C. Stennis Institute of Government. (Shane Fortner)
- Request permission to approve a taxi/pedicab applicant, Anna Thriffiley as a new driver for Oxford Pedicab Co., LLC. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve donations on behalf of the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for an employee from the Environmental Services Department to attend the Keep America Beautiful National Summit on February 25– 27, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at an estimated cost of $1702.00 for per diem, lodging, and registration. (Amberlyn Liles)
- Request permission for an employee from the Municipal Court Department to attend the 2026 Municipal Court Clerk’s Conference on September 16-18, 2026, at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi, at no cost to the city. (Nickie Denley)
- Request permission for an employee from the General Government Department to attend the Mississippi SCAUG Conference on February 10-12, 2026, in Jackson, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $487.85 for per diem and lodging. (Hollis Green)
- Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend IAED 40- Hour Basic Dispatcher Training on February 9– 13, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi at an estimated cost of $790.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Command Leadership Institute on March 16– 20, 2026, in Southaven, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $795.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend FBINAA Leadership Culture for LE on February 18–19, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama, at an estimated cost of $831.35 for registration, lodging, and per diem. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for three employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend SWAT School on February 23–March 6, 2026, in Holly Springs, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $600.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Adaptive Decision Making Training in Pearl, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $239.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend the First Aid Certification Training on February 1, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $13.00 for registration only. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the IACP Officer Safety and Wellness Conference on March 5– 9, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at an estimated cost of $3,999.36 for registration, lodging, and per diem. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for two employees from the Financial Administration Department to attend the Spring MMCCA Conference on April 29–May 1, 2026, in Starkville, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $1,700.00. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Request permission for one employee from the Financial Administration Department to attend Tyler Connect on April 6-10, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at an estimated cost of $3,250.00. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Conference Center to attend ACAE Lunch and Learn on February 2, 2026, in Montgomery, Alabama, at an estimated cost of $413.25. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission for multiple employees from the Electric Division of Oxford Utilities to attend the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association Apprentice Lineman training in Jackson, Tennessee, in 2026 at an estimated cost of $13,903.86. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission for an employee from Oxford Utilities to attend Tennessee Valley Authority meetings in 2026, at an estimated cost of $1,062.00. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission for an employee from Oxford Utilities to attend Tennessee Valley Public Power Association meetings in 2026 at an estimated cost of $708.00. (Rob Neely)
- Requst permission to update the Training Calendar for Oxford Fire Department. (Joey Gardner)
- Request approval for the Mayor, Aldermen, Department Heads (and/or their designee), and the City Attorney to attend the 2026 MML Annual Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 29–July 1, 2026. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Discussion about sale of City owned silver.
- Announce the 2025 USSSA Facility of the Year was awarded to mTrade Park. (Brad Freeman)
- Request permission to sign contract with Advance Local Media Group, LLC for Oxford Conference Center’s yearly digital marketing. (Micah Quinn)
- Annual report presentation for Oxford Conference Center. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission to amend Oxford Fire Department budget to reallocate proceeds from sale of vehicles to complete purchase of new vehicle. (Joey Gardner)
- Request permission to update the test requirements for Battalion Chief from six years to four years and Captain from four years to two years in the Oxford Fire Department. (Joey Gardner)
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- First Reading of a proposed Nitrous Oxide Ordinance. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Request approval for Preliminary Plat Approval for Case #3311, Forest hill Development (John Gallina), for ‘The Grove at Grand Oaks, Phase 9’, for property located on Crowson Drive (PPIN #26136). (Ben Requet)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider Change Order No. 5 from Century Construction for the renovation to historic Oxford City Hall. (Mark Levy)
- Permission to solicit proposals for vending services for City Hall and Development Services. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Request approval of the Professional Services Engineering Agreement with Daniels & Associates, Inc. for engineering services related to water distribution upgrades along Old Taylor Road from Chucky Mullins Drive to Landas Road.
- Request permission to install a lane closure, on West Jackson Avenue at the Overlook Development near Fraternity Row. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Adjourn.