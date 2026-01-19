Ole Miss adds two more to highly-rated transfer portal class

The Lord may take Sunday’s off, but not college football coaches.

On Sunday, Ole Miss landed a pair of interesting commitments from players fans might not see on the field in 2026, but the players have their own uniqueness.

First, there’s former Florida offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy. A native of Manchester, England, Wangoy has only been playing football for two years.

He came to Florida (the actual state, not the school) in 2023 where he played at Zarephath. He played offensive and defensive line, but his size, 6-foot-8, 355 lbs., is ideal for an SEC offensive lineman.

Wangoy went to Florida (the school) after one high school season, but was redshirted in 2024 and didn’t play in 2025. He’s going to a be a developmental project for Ole Miss.

The second intriguing player Ole Miss landed was FCS running back Joshua Dye.

Dye was a workhorse for Southern Utah last season, running the ball 295 times for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns. That’s 6.2 yards per carry. A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Dye signed with UTEP out of high school. He redshirted his freshman season in 2023 and had six carries for 20 yards in 2024.

This past season Dye was named a First-Team AP FCS All-American and finished fourth in voting for the 2025 Walter Payton Award.

He adds depth to an already talented running backs group that will have Kewan Lacy back, as well as ex-LSU running back JT Lindsey.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

RB Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

OL Enoch Wangoy (Florida)

