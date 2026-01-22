Ole Miss Transfer Portal Update: Offensive Line Still a Work in Progress

Ole Miss football has either one of the two best transfer portal classes or an average class for an SEC. It depends on your preference between On3/Rivals and 247Sports, but either way there’s still work to be done.

The Rebels landed their replacement for TJ Dottery with former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli leaving Clemson and coming to Ole Miss. They could use another edge rusher, but a more important need can be found on the offensive line.

Ole Miss lost its starting tackles to graduation/no more eligibility and lost a potential starter to the transfer portal (Devin Harper). With only three offensive linemen signed through the portal, Ole Miss is looking to sign more.

Miami OT to Visit Oxford

That brings us to the news today that former Miami offensive tackle Tommy Kinsley IV has an official visit scheduled, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. Kinsley is currently on an official visit to Auburn and plans to visit Ole Miss on Friday. More schools could be visited, including James Madison or Arkansas, according to Dohn’s report.

Kinsler spent most of the 2025 season for Miami behind future first-round NFL Draft pick Francis Mauigoa and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He could compete with new Rebels Carius Curne for one of the two tackle spots.

There’s a bigger fish in the transfer portal, but Ole Miss hasn’t been associated with former Colorado lineman Jordan Seaton. The top-rated available offensive tackle has visited Mississippi State, Miami and LSU while also having in-home visits from Oregon and LSU. (No, mentioning LSU twice isn’t a mistake. Lane Kiffin flew to Atlanta to meet with Seaton after the visit to Baton Rouge.)

Early in Seaton’s process, the Rebels were mentioned as possibly hosting Seaton for a visit. But it also looks like Seaton’s choice is now down to Oregon and Mississippi State, despite reports saying he had committed to LSU. And don’t be surprised if Seaton ends up a Bulldog, either. The obvious connection there is Phil Loadholt is the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and recruited Seaton to Colorado.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

RB Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

OL Enoch Wangoy (Florida)

RB Makhi Frazier (Michigan State)

S Tony Mitchell (Mississippi State)

LB Luke Ferrelli (Cal/Clemson)

