No. 17 Ole Miss Faces No. 5 Vanderbilt Following Unusual Week Off

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team already had its off week and that led to an off night against Georgia.

Due to Winter Storm Fern, the Rebels got another break this week and hopefully won’t have a repeat of their last loss in their first game in over a week.

No. 17 Ole Miss will face No. 5 Vanderbilt on Friday in Birmingham, Ala. The game was originally slated to be played Thursday night in Oxford. Ole Miss’s last scheduled game against No. 15 Tennessee was supposed to be played Sunday, but has been postponed.

The last time the Rebels had this much time between games they had an uncharacteristically bad showing against Georgia. The team shot 30% from the field and 26% from beyond the arch. Ole Miss’s leading scorer Cotie McMahon had just one made field goal. Meanwhile, Georgia couldn’t miss.

The Rebels bounced back last Thursday in a dominant win against Missouri that looked more like the Ole Miss team we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

But repeating that will be tough as the Rebels are facing one of the nation’s best teams, Vanderbilt, and players, Mikayla Blakes. Combined with the change in venue and time off, Friday’s game is definitely a challenge for the Rebels.

Next Game Moved to Birmingham

The Oxford area is still recovering from Winter Storm Fern and those efforts will continue into the weekend.

Because of that, the Rebels’ game against Auburn has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Monday and moved to Birmingham. The game will air on SECN+. Admission will be free.

How to Watch: No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Who: No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-1, 6-1 SEC) vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (17-4, 4-2 SEC)

When: 2 p.m., Friday

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 35-22

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 76, Vanderbilt 61

Last time out, Rebels: def. Missouri, 82-61

Last time out, Commodores: lost to No. 2 South Carolina, 103-74

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.4 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.2 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 56 (2.7 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 39 (1.9 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 45 (2.1 avg.)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Points: Mikayla Blakes, 24.7 ppg

Rebounds: Sacha Washington, 7.8 rpg

Assists: Aubrey Galvan, 132 (6.3 avg.)

Steals: Mikayla Blakes, 66 (3.1 avg.)

Blocks: Aiyana Mitchell, 25 (1.2 avg.)

Vanderbilt

Out

Madison Greene

Ole Miss