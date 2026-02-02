How to Watch No. 13 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball vs. Auburn

No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball has had few bumps in the road, but it also hit a few ramps to send it soaring.

The most recent ramp was last Friday when the Rebels defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt, 83-75, after dealing with the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern. It was the second win this season against a top-five ranked opponent. The first was a 74-69 win against No. 5 Oklahoma.

Only two other teams in the SEC have accomplished this feat. However, Ole Miss accomplished it at a higher difficulty level because South Carolina and Kentucky won one of their games on their home court. The Rebels have won on the road and a neutral site.

The Rebels will have a chance to notch some more top-five ranked wins, but will be more focused on not being on the losing side of an upset Monday evening.

Ole Miss remained in Birmingham, Ala. this weekend and will face Auburn at 6 p.m. inside Legacy Arena. Here’s everything to know about the game:

The Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Under first-year coach Larry Vickers, Auburn has already surpassed what it accomplished last season with 13 wins on the season. The Tigers got off to an 8-0 start and have an upset win against instate rival then-No. 21 Alabama, 58-54.

However, Auburn enters Monday’s game against Ole Miss on a three-game losing streak.

Defensive is the name of the game for the Tigers. They average 11.1 steals per game. That’s fifth in the SEC and 33rd nationally.

Duhon and Coulibaly are mostly to thank for that, as they average a combined 5.2 steals per game between the two of them. Duhon has secured 71 total steals this season, which is second in the SEC and 11th in the country.

In turn, Auburn forces 20.23 turnovers per game, putting it fifth in the conference in that mark.

Freshman guard Harissoum Coulibaly has been Auburn’s leading scorer so far this season, averaging 11.1 points per game. Guards Mya Petticord and Kaitlyn Duhon are just behind Coulibaly with 9.7 and 9.4 points per game, respectively. Khady Leye is Auburn’s leading rebounder with 5.0 per game.

How to Watch: Auburn vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

Who: Auburn Tigers (13-9, 2-6 SEC) vs. No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-2 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Monday

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 37-31

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 85, Auburn 58 (January 2, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 5 Vanderbilt, 83-75

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 South Carolina, 81-51

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.7 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.5 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 59 (2.7 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 40 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 45 (2.0 avg.)

Auburn Top Performers

Points: Harissoum Coulibaly, 11.1 ppg

Rebounds: Khady Leye, 5.0 rpg

Assists: Ja’Mia Harris, 35 (1.6 avg.)

Steals: Kaitlyn Duhon, 71 (3.2 avg.)

Blocks: Khady Leye, 21 (0.9 avg.)

Auburn

Out

#30 Clara Kouibaly

Ole Miss

Probable