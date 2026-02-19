How Ole Miss’ Transfer Portal Additions Are Fueling a 5-0 Start

The 2026 college baseball season is only five games old and Ole Miss is exactly where they should be: 5-0.

The Rebels have outscored their first four opponents 54-15 on the strength of solid pitching and powerful hitting. A lot of that production is coming from players everybody expected to be significant contributors: Hunter Elliot, Cade Townsend, Judd Utermark, Will Furniss and Hayden Federico.

But part of the Rebels’ early season success has come from some of their talented transfer portal additions. Here’s the biggest transfer contributors to Ole Miss this season, so far.

Tristan Bissetta

This is the easy, most obvious selection for this list. Through five games, the Clemson transfer hasn’t just made a case for most impactful transfer. He’s making a case for most impactful Rebel.

Bissetta has started 9-of-17 from the plate (.529/1.176/.600) with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs. He’s also drawn three walks and has struck out just once.

Wednesday night against Jackson State, Bissetta hit two home runs in one inning, something he’s not sure he’s ever done before.

“I don’t know about two in an inning. I’d have to go back to the younger days to see if that ever happened,” he said after Wednesday’s 18-3 win.

Utermark, another contender for most impactful Rebel in the season’s first week, has liked what he’s seen from Bissetta.

“He’s been swinging the hot stick,” Utermark said. “I’d love to see that keep up and if he beats me by about 10 home runs (this season), boy, we’re going to be a really good team. “

Dom Decker

This choice can down to either Decker or Daniel Pacella and we’re giving the nod to the former Murray State infielder.

Decker is lighting it up at the plate. He’s 4-for-18 with a double and a RBI. But he does have seven runs scored (tied for third most on the roster), more walks drawn than Pacella and fewer strikeouts.

Double to get the Rebs started courtesy from Dom Decker🔥 pic.twitter.com/DQL6cuJhxj — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 13, 2026

What really puts Decker on this lists is that he’s dangerous on the base paths (2-for-2 on steal attempts) and solid on defense. He has five pickoffs, 10 assists and a perfect fielding percentage.

Add in the awkwardness of joining the team whose season you helped put a shocking end to in last season’s NCAA Regional in Oxford, and Decker’s worthy of some acknowledgement.

Will Libbert

There wasn’t much doubt who would be the Friday and Saturday starters on the mound for Ole Miss. And both Elliot and Townsend lived up to their billings, forming a formidable one-two punch for the Rebels.

The Sunday starter, though, was more an open question. Wil Libbert has put himself down as the answer.

The Missouri transfer got the start in last Sunday’s game against Nevada and matched the same number of strikeouts Elliot recorded two days before. Libbert pitched five innings against the Wolfpack, picking up his first win, and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.

The two runs allowed came on a sacrifice fly and a home run, which both Elliott (home run) and Townsend (sac fly) also had in their starts.

Having three great starting pitchers to trot out for a weekend series is going to be extremely important for a Rebels team facing one of the toughest conference schedules in the nation.

Final Thought

Through five games, the Rebels look like a team getting contributions from everywhere — the veterans doing what they were supposed to do, and the transfers filling real gaps.

It’s early, but if Ole Miss keeps getting this kind of production from Bissetta, Decker, Libbert and the rest of the newcomers, the Rebels’ time in the land of unranked teams won’t last very long.