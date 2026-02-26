First Weekend of June Shaping Up to Be Huge Recruiting Weekend for Rebels

The Rebels already had six recruits scheduled to make official visits to Oxford from June 5–7. On Wednesday, they added one more.

Oak Grove (Miss.) offensive tackle DJ Dotson announced he’ll take his official visit that same weekend, joining offensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, wide receivers Benny Easter Jr., Alvin Mosley and Aden Starling, and EDGE Antwan Jackson.

That’s a lot of high‑end talent in town at the same time.

Ole Miss will have competition for Dotson. In‑state rival Mississippi State is firmly in the mix, and Dotson didn’t hide how strongly the Bulldogs are pushing.

“I would say Mississippi State and Georgia Tech are on me the hardest and those are my Top 2 favorites,” Dotson said to On3. “With Georgia Tech, I like their program and their coaches. With Mississippi State, it is the same thing and I like what they are doing with the program now.

“Coach Lebby was telling me State is the place to be and that it is close to home. He wants me there and said it is the best place for an offensive lineman to play. I have built a really good relationship with Coach Loadholt, too, and he was telling me a lot of the same things. You want to play for an O‑line coach that also played the game and played in the NFL. That’s what you want.”

But Dotson scheduling an official visit to Ole Miss means the Rebels are very much in the race. Recruits only get a limited number of official visits, and using one on Oxford speaks for itself.

And at this rate, the first weekend of June is shaping up to be the weekend for official visits in Oxford.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5-7: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 5-7: Aden Starling, WR

June 5-7: DJ Dotson, OL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE