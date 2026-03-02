Ole Miss Reshuffles Defensive Staff After Patrick Toney’s NFL Exit

Ole Miss woke up to another round of staff movement, the kind that reminds you how quickly college football can spin even in the middle of the offseason.

The headline is simple enough: Pete Golding is expected to bring former Rebel linebacker Lanier Goethie onto his staff, according to CBS Sports. The timing, though, lands right as defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is heading out the door for the NFL after barely eight weeks in Oxford.

Goethie is an easy name for Ole Miss fans to place. He was a captain during his playing days from 1999-2002, piling up 178 tackles and helping the Rebels to 29 wins and two Independence Bowl victories.

Since then, he’s carved out a résumé that touches both the college game and the NFL, including time at Duke and a stint with the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive front specialist. He’s coached in enough different systems to bring some versatility, and he knows the program well enough to understand what he’s walking into.

That familiarity will help, because the timing isn’t ideal.

Toney, who arrived in January to run Golding’s defense, is already off to Atlanta to serve as the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator. His connection with Golding was a big part of why he came to Oxford in the first place, but the NFL came calling, and he answered.

It’s not the first time a coach has made a quick jump, and it won’t be the last, but it does leave Ole Miss reshuffling a key spot earlier than expected.

This is the part where fans usually groan and understandably so.

Losing a coordinator after two months isn’t the plan anyone draws up. But this is also the reality of modern college football. Assistants move. The NFL poaches. Staffs change shape faster than they used to.

You can fight it, or you can adjust to it. Golding seems to be choosing the latter.

Goethie gives Ole Miss a coach with SEC ties, NFL experience, and a real connection to the program. It’s not a one‑for‑one replacement for Toney, but it’s a move that keeps the defensive staff from drifting while Golding sorts out the bigger picture.

The Rebels didn’t want turnover this early, but they’ve got it.

Now the job is to settle the room, get through spring ball with some continuity, and trust that the long-term plan matters more than one unexpected February exit.