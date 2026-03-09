Key Offensive Line Target Visits Oxford as Rebels Continue Recruiting Push

Some visits don’t need a dramatic twist or a surprise quote to tell you they went well. Sometimes the simple fact that a top prospect shows up, spends real time with the staff, and leaves with everyone still talking about him is enough.

That seems to be the case with Antonio Keefer’s latest stop in Oxford, who appeared to have enjoyed his recent visit in a social media post.

The four‑star offensive lineman from Memphis made his way to campus last week, and while nobody’s rushing to declare Ole Miss the leader, it’s pretty clear the Rebels did what they needed to do.

When a Top‑25 lineman in the 2027 class takes an unofficial visit in the middle of a busy spring, that’s usually a sign he’s genuinely interested, not just checking boxes.

Keefer has the kind of offer list that makes every visit matter. Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, your standard who’s who of programs that don’t waste time on linemen they aren’t serious about. And Keefer fits the mold of a player who’s only going to get more attention as he develops.

Rivals’ Kevin Miller summed up the appeal pretty well: “On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly. When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim. As he continues to develop, Keefer’s technique could improve and allow him to become an impact blocker at the college level, too.”

That’s the kind of evaluation that makes an unofficial visit worth watching. Ole Miss didn’t bring him in just to say hello — they brought him in because he’s becoming one of the more important names on their board. And by all accounts, he got the kind of attention you give a priority target.

Pete Golding and the staff hosted several big names this week, but Keefer stood out as one of the headliners. Getting him on campus this early in the process matters. Getting him back later would matter even more.

There’s still a long way to go, and his recruitment will only get more competitive. But for now, Ole Miss got him to Oxford, spent meaningful time with him, and left the door wide open for what comes next.

That’s never a bad thing to see.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits