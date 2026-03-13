Ole Miss Remains in Mix for Vanderbilt-Committed Texas Playmaker

Jeremiah Douglas is still committed to Vanderbilt. He made that clear this week. But he also made something else clear. His recruitment is not slowing down and several programs are still pushing to change his mind, including Ole Miss.

Douglas committed to the Commodores in December, yet the interest around him has only grown. At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, he is ranked as the nation’s No. 59 wide receiver and one of the top overall prospects in Texas. That kind of profile usually keeps the phone buzzing, and Douglas is living that reality.

Speaking with 247Sports’ Mike Roach, Douglas said he remains solid with Vanderbilt, but four other schools are still in the mix.

“Outside of Vandy, it’s really Texas, Ole Miss, Kansas State and Oklahoma State,” he said. “I’ve got Vandy first on May 28, and then the week after that I’ve got Texas (June 5-7). I think it’s back-to-back weekends with Ole Miss (June 12-14) and Kansas State (June 19-21) after that. I’m probably going to take some unofficials to SMU, Oklahoma State, and I’m going to get to Texas and Vandy for their spring practices.”

Texas is making the strongest push. Douglas said he hears from Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson often.

“Most definitely,” Douglas said. “Coach (Chris) Jackson has stayed on me ever since I committed. He’s been there letting me know I’m a top priority, so Texas is the one outside of Vandy that’s definitely making the biggest push.”

So what would it take for someone to flip him. Douglas said the bar is simple.

“Really, I’d say just staying on me,” he said. “They’ve all got to keep up with Vandy. Vandy is trying to keep me solidified, so those schools have to keep up with the effort Vandy is putting in and showing me I’m a top priority.”

That brings us back to Ole Miss. The Rebels are in the picture and they have a real chance to make an impression when Douglas visits Oxford. And the benefits of flipping him are pretty obvious.

He is a talented, productive wideout who fits what Ole Miss wants on offense. Adding him would strengthen the receiver room and give the Rebels another long-term playmaker. Just as important, it would keep him away from SEC rivals and from teams Ole Miss sees every year. That matters in a league where roster battles are often decided by who wins these recruiting fights.

Douglas says he is committed. Vanderbilt is working to keep him that way. But the door is open enough for Ole Miss and others to keep pushing. And if the Rebels can make a move, the payoff would be easy to see