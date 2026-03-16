Ole Miss Turns To Familiar Face, Proven Recruiter In Marcus Woodson

Ole Miss didn’t wait long to fill the hole Patrick Toney left behind. On Sunday afternoon, reports began to surface that Marcus Woodson was coming home, and the move felt less like scrambling for a replacement and more like Pete Golding choosing a coach who fits what he wants this program to be.

Woodson is not a consolation prize. He’s a former Rebel safety with more than two decades of coaching experience and a track record that holds up anywhere in the Power 4. He played in Oxford from 1999 to 2002, then spent the next 21 years building a résumé that touches just about every corner of the college football map.

His most recent stop was Kansas State, where he had accepted a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs role under Collin Klein. Before that, he coached at Arkansas, Florida State, Auburn and Memphis.

Ole Miss is targeting Kansas State co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson for a role on its defensive staff, sources tell @CBSSports. Before being hired at Kansas State, worked most recently for teams like Arkansas, Florida State and Auburn. pic.twitter.com/mx6TvMl4b8 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 15, 2026

If anything, Ole Miss fans should already know what they’re getting.

Woodson has been a problem for the Rebels on the recruiting trail for years. He connects with players, he works relentlessly, and he has a reputation for building secondaries that punch above their weight.

That part matters, because Toney’s exit could have easily created panic. Golding hired him away from the Arizona Cardinals in January, only to watch him head right back to the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Losing a coordinator that quickly is never ideal, but replacing him with someone as proven and familiar as Woodson softens the blow.

And the numbers back it up. At Arkansas, Woodson helped engineer the Razorbacks’ best pass defense in more than a decade. They allowed just 202.8 yards per game, ranked 31st nationally and improved nearly 100 spots from the year before.

His defensive backs contributed to five defensive touchdowns, the most in the country. That’s not a fluke. His stops at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State all produced all-conference players and NFL draft picks. Asante Samuel Jr., Noah Igbinoghene, Jammie Robinson, Derron Smith, T.J. Carter — the list is long and consistent.

So no, this isn’t a downgrade. It’s a shift in style and personality, but not in quality. Golding is bringing in a coach who knows Mississippi, knows the SEC and knows how to recruit and develop defensive backs at a high level. Woodson has done it everywhere he’s been, and now he gets to do it at the place where he once wore the uniform.

Ole Miss needed stability after Toney’s quick departure. Instead, it may have landed something better: a coach who fits the program, understands the state and brings a résumé that stands on its own.