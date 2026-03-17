From Autographs to Home Runs: Oxford Weekend Has It All

Oxford is shaping up for a pretty fun weekend.

Ole Miss Football is opening the doors to the Manning Center on Saturday, April 25, giving fans a chance to grab autographs from Rebel players during Meet The Rebels Day.

The event is free and is expected to get rolling around 9:30 a.m. Fans will also get to hear from head coach Pete Golding and a few other coaches during a Q&A session.

Once the morning wraps up, attention shifts over to Swayze Field, where Ole Miss baseball hosts Georgia for game two of the weekend series at 1 p.m. And if that’s not enough going on, the Double Decker Arts Festival will be taking over the Oxford Square throughout the weekend.

More details about Meet The Rebels Day, including VIP options through The Grove Collective, will be shared soon.

Spring practice begins March 27, but all sessions are closed to the public and there will not be a spring game.

Ole Miss Pro Day

Ole Miss will host its Pro Day for the upcoming NFL Draft on Wednesday. The following players will be participating in the day of workouts: