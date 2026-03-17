LSU Still Leads, but Ole Miss Closing Gap for Four-Star WR Miguel Whitley

Last month, a recruiting insider floated a prediction that probably made a few LSU fans sit up a little straighter. The suggestion was simple enough. If anyone is going to make LSU sweat for one of Louisiana’s top recruit, it is Ole Miss.

That alone adds a little spice to a rivalry that already runs hot. But when you look at the details, it makes sense.

Miguel Whitley, the four star wideout from St. Augustine in New Orleans, has been open about the programs he respects. LSU is in that group, as expected. But Ole Miss is right there too, and he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman he plans to take an official visit to Oxford on May 29. That is not a courtesy trip. That is a real contender getting a real shot.

Whitley is coming off a big junior season with 46 catches for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 18.9 yards per reception and helped St. Augustine reach the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome. He is one of the most dynamic players in Louisiana, and LSU usually closes the door on these recruitments early.

This one feels different.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite WR Miguel Whitley is down to Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Houston, he tells Rivals‼️ Whitley ranks No. 46 NATL. (No. 7 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300. Read: https://t.co/wpdCKHIGa5 pic.twitter.com/LvUVEikHpo — Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2026

Whitley will visit Tennessee and LSU after he sees Ole Miss. The in-state pull is strong, and LSU is still viewed as the favorite. But Spiegelman made it clear he sees this turning into a two team fight.

“Four star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is getting a closer look at a few new contenders this spring, including Arkansas and Ohio State,” Spiegelman said in a recent article. “He’s got strong ties to the staff in Fayetteville and a fantastic connection with lead recruiter Cortez Hankton in Columbus. Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU are all set to host the top 100 prospect for official visits, and I view the Tigers as the team best positioned to eventually sign the in state prospect.”

Even so, Ole Miss has something LSU does not. Frank Wilson.

Wilson’s presence has changed the Rebels’ footprint in Louisiana, and Whitley made it clear that relationship matters.

“They are my people,” Whitley said. “You know, Coach Frank is my guy since he was at LSU, so that love really translated over. They had a fantastic season last season, so that’s how they caught my attention.”

That is the kind of quote that makes a recruiting insider pause before handing LSU the win. Wilson has deep roots in New Orleans, and he has already helped Ole Miss gain traction with several Louisiana prospects. Whitley is the latest example.

So yes, LSU is still in the lead. But Ole Miss is the school pushing closest, and the rivalry is getting another chapter because of it. If this turns into a true two team race, it will be because Wilson gave the Rebels a real seat at the table.

And LSU fans know better than anyone what that means.