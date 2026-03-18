From Oxford to Duke, David Cutcliffe Leaves Lasting Legacy in Retirement

David Cutcliffe, the former Ole Miss head football coach who helped shape one of the most memorable eras in modern Rebel history, is officially stepping away from the game.

Cutcliffe announced he will retire on March 31, closing the book on a 40‑year career that touched the SEC, the ACC and plenty of quarterbacks who went on to become household names.

Cutcliffe has spent the last two years working inside the SEC office as Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Football Relations. Even in that role, he carried the same steady presence he showed during his coaching days.

“I leave this game with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude, especially for the young men I’ve had the privilege to coach,” Cutcliffe said. “The players have always been the reason and the reward. Watching them grow, not just as players, but as students, leaders, sons, husbands, and fathers, has been the greatest joy of my career.”

Long-time coach, and respected leader of young men, David Cutcliffe to retire from legendary 40-year football career: 🔗 https://t.co/nx7fJpV4iK pic.twitter.com/VMz7hBER2V — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2026

For Ole Miss fans, his retirement brings back memories of a six‑year run in Oxford that still stands out.

Cutcliffe took over the Rebels in 1999 and quickly built a stable, competitive program. His biggest mark came in developing Eli Manning, whom he recruited, coached and trusted to run his offense. The pairing paid off.

“Coach Cut has been an incredible coach, mentor, and friend to me for the past 27 years,” Eli Manning said in a press release. “He taught me the importance of doing the common things uncommonly well and taking pride in the smallest details, both in football and in life. His impact on the game can be seen in the many players and coaches he has influenced throughout his career. I’m grateful for everything he has meant to me and to the game of football.”

In 2003, Ole Miss earned a share of the SEC West title, won the Cotton Bowl and reached the program’s first 10‑win season in more than three decades. Cutcliffe was named SEC Coach of the Year that season.

Those years helped cement his reputation as one of the sport’s best offensive minds. Before arriving in Oxford, he spent nearly two decades at Tennessee, where he coached Peyton Manning, Heath Shuler and Tee Martin.

“Coach Cutcliffe had a huge impact on me,” Peyton Manning said. “During my time at Tennessee, he didn’t just coach me on throwing mechanics and reading defenses. He taught me about preparation, discipline, and what it means to be a team leader. He pushed his players because he believed in them and wanted the best for us. I’m incredibly grateful for the role he played in my career and my life, and I’m proud to call him my coach and my friend.”

After leaving Ole Miss, he rebuilt Duke into a consistent winner, ending an 18‑year bowl drought and earning National Coach of the Year honors in 2013.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey praised Cutcliffe’s impact on and off the field.

“David Cutcliffe has devoted more than four decades to shaping young men and strengthening the game of football, and his influence reaches far beyond wins and championships,” Sankey said. “He is a teacher at heart and someone whose counsel and friendship have meant a great deal to many of us across the conference and throughout the game.”

Cutcliffe said he is grateful for his time in the SEC office as well.

“I want to thank Commissioner Greg Sankey for this opportunity and the amazing team of people at the SEC office in Birmingham,” he said. “It’s been a rewarding experience and a great group of teammates to end a football career with.”

Cutcliffe and his wife Karen now step into retirement with four children, ten grandchildren and a legacy that stretches from Oxford to Durham and far beyond.