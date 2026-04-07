How To Watch No. 25 Ole Miss Vs. Alcorn State: Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

Ole Miss is ranked again after taking a road series at Florida last weekend. The Rebels showed up at No. 25 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll, but having a number next to their name hasn’t exactly led to long stays this season.

Both times Ole Miss has cracked the top 25, it lasted only a week. The most recent example came after beating then‑No. 15 Kentucky, followed by an 0-4 stretch with losses to Memphis and Mississippi State.

Can Ole Miss break that pattern? Tuesday’s game against Alcorn State should at least give the Rebels a chance to settle in and find some confidence before the schedule tightens again.

Here’s everything to know about the midweek matchup at Swayze Field.

The Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State comes to Oxford with Carlton Hardy in his second season running the program. His time there has been rough so far. The Braves are 13-68 under his watch and enter Tuesday at 7-25 with just one conference win.

At the plate, Jaylyn Bennett is the guy to know. He’s hitting .365 and leads the team in doubles with six, plus a triple and a homer. Keaten Hawk and Gavin Caston are the only other Braves with a home run this season, both sitting at two. What Alcorn lacks in power, it makes up for in aggression on the bases. The Braves have swiped 66 bags already. Kanious Davis leads the way with 16, and Hawk and Rayfield Adams III are both in double digits.

Davis is a two-way piece and has started a couple of midweek games on the mound. His ERA sits at 9.64, but he’s 3-1 with 20 strikeouts in 14 innings. Myles Dews is another option for Tuesday. He’s made two midweek starts and carries a 10.35 ERA with a 2-0 record. Caden Wade, Devin Kriley and Nicholas Johnson are also candidates to see innings.

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Tristan Bissetta: .320/.705/.420, 1.125 OPS, 30 R, 39 H, 5 2B, 14 HR, 38 RBI, 21 BB, 46 SO, 4 SB

Judd Utermark: .303/.681/.444, 1.125 OPS, 38 R, 36 H, 6 2B, 13 HR, 30 RBI, 26 BB, 40 SO, 6 SB

Will Furniss: .302/.405/.427, .832 OPS, 21 R, 35 H, 6 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 23 BB, 27 SO

Alcorn State Batting Leaders

Jaylyn Bennett: .365/.479/.483, .962 OPS, 17 R, 35 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 11 BB, 27 SO, 6 SB

Rayfield Adams III: .284/.339/.418, .757 OPS, 23 R, 31 H, 6 2B, 14 RBI, 17 BB, 25 SO, 11 SB

Keaten Hawk: .276/.371/.383, .754 OPS, 18 R, 29 H, 6 2B, 2 3B, 20 RBI, 14 BB, 23 SO, 11 SB

Projected Pitching Matchup

RHP Yoni Castro vs. LHP Grayson Gibson

Castro: 0-3, 13.50 ERA, 2.69 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 28 H, 29 ER, 24 BB, 16 SO, .364 Opp. BA

Gibson: 1-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 14 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO, .188 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Oxford should have ideal weather for the Rebels’ midweek game. The National Weather Service forecast is for weather to be “sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 10 mph,” during the day and “partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph” at night.

How to Watch: Alcorn State at No. 25 Ole Miss

Who: Alcorn State Braves (7-25, 1-11 SWAC) at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (22-11, 5-7 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 6-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 29, Alcorn State 1

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 21 Florida, 5-2

Last time out, Braves: lost to Mississippi Valley State, 13-10

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

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Alcorn State Batting Lineup

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