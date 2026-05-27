Archie Manning Doesn’t Speak Ill of Anyone Except Lane Kiffin. I Agree

Let me just own this right now: I got played.

I watched the ESPN redemption special and walked away convinced. Lane Kiffin had grown up. Lane Kiffin had figured it out.

Ole Miss was the place where the chaos finally settled and the talent took over and the story we were watching was one of college football’s better second acts. I said as much and even put it on record.

I was wrong. And if you need a timestamp on exactly when I figured that out, it starts with a Vanity Fair interview.

In all honesty it turns out he’s not advanced that far since the first time I saw him in 1977. He was 2 and his dad Monte was Lou Holtz’ defensive coordinator at Arkansas where I was midway through college.

The Vanity Fair Piece Changed Everything

Earlier this month, Kiffin made comments directed at Ole Miss during a Vanity Fair profile, insinuating that the program’s historical racial issues made it harder to lead and recruit.

He told the magazine that top recruits’ families would sometimes push back, saying things like, “Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.”

Kiffin then contrasted that directly with his new home, noting that parents on recruiting weekends at LSU were saying the campus diversity felt great and that it felt like there was no segregation.

He reportedly couldn’t even bring himself to say Ole Miss’s name during the interview. I know Oxford pretty well and Baton Rouge, too. Exactly where the evidence on that statement is nobody really knows. Kiffin’s not what we call a reliable source.

Read that again slowly. That’s the coach who spent six seasons in Oxford, whose career was genuinely resurrected by that program, going to a New York publication to air out the school by implication if not by name.

Now he’s their rival. The Rebs host LSU on September 19. You don’t need me to tell you what that game is going to feel like in Oxford.

The SEC Isn’t Laughing Either

This didn’t stay in the court of public opinion for long. Ole Miss and SEC officials have spoken about a potential reprimand for Kiffin over the comments, according to two people close to the situation.

Any potential sanctions — a public reprimand, a fine or both — were expected to be further discussed during the SEC’s spring meetings this week.

NCAA Bylaw 10.5.2 requires coaches and administrators to refrain from public criticism of other member institutions, their staffs or players.

That provision is the core of the Ole Miss complaint and a decision from commissioner Greg Sankey is expected soon.

Kiffin’s response to the uproar was to push back on the framing. He told reporters that people aren’t reading his actual words carefully.

He was relaying what a parent said, not offering his own opinion. Kiffin also issued an apology, telling On3 he was sorry if anyone at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended, while also insisting that what he said was factual and wasn’t intended as a shot at the program.

The Rebels and their fanbase aren’t buying the parsing. Neither is most of college football.

Considering I wouldn’t be surprised if the guy would climb a tree in a thunderstorm to tell a better-sounding lie than stand on the ground and tell the truth at times.

Tim Brando Didn’t Hold Back

Fox Sports and former CBS Sports announcer Tim Brando took the temperature of the entire industry when he went on 3 Man Front on Jox 94.5 in Birmingham and called Kiffin’s comments exactly what he believed they were — “stupid, arrogant, condescending and everything you never want to see in the leader of men.”

He didn’t stop there.

Brando went on to say the comments were an example of Kiffin’s narcissism being so overwhelming that he used a New York publication to justify abandoning a team that was on the verge of playing for a national championship.

Kiffin was throwing not just the school under the bus, but an entire state and region that gave him the platform he now stands on.

Brando, who has spent an awful lot of time in Oxford, also noted his personal friendship with Ole Miss legend Archie Manning and said he’s never heard Manning speak ill of anyone in athletics — other than Lane Kiffin.

When you’ve managed to land on Archie’s bad side, you’ve done something remarkable … and not in a good way.

The Recruiting Angle Is Wearing Thin

Here’s the layer that gets glossed over in all of this: Kiffin isn’t doing any of this by accident.

Anyone who’s followed his career knows he doesn’t mind playing the heel. The Vanity Fair piece, the recruiting contrast, the continued noise is a strategy.

When you’re competing with Ole Miss for 17-year-olds across the South, you want those kids to see LSU as the cleaner, cooler, more forward-thinking choice.

That’s a calculated pitch, whether he admits it or not.

Brando made that point directly, saying Kiffin chose a wider, more liberal audience for the interview on purpose knowing full well how the comments would be used and how they’d spread.

The problem is recruiting pitches don’t exist in a vacuum. Recruits scroll. They talk to each other. When a coach keeps showing up in headlines for the wrong reasons — potential SEC sanctions, racial commentary about a state he just left, a Vanity Fair apology tour — even the coolest pitch starts to lose the room.

The teenagers he’s chasing will read the other things that make them think twice. That exhaustion sets in faster than coaches want to admit.

Ole Miss Has Heard Enough

Kiffin acknowledged his history of complicated departures in a conversation with Barstool Sports, saying simply, “Messy endings, that’s for sure,” when reflecting on his career stops.

Tennessee. USC. Ole Miss and even his first redemption attempt on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The pattern isn’t a coincidence at this point it’s a signature. He got fired with the Crimson Tide because he was focused more on his new gig at Florida Atlantic.

The Rebels have moved forward. The fan base is done relitigating the departure.

What they haven’t been able to do yet is fully move on, because Kiffin walks back into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 19 with LSU and ESPN’s College GameDay will be there for all of it.

That game will sort out plenty on the field.

But between now and kickoff, if Kiffin keeps surfacing in ways that pull the Rebs back into headlines they didn’t ask for, the patience from every corner. That includes the fanbase, the SEC office and even the recruits he’s recruiting against them — runs out long before the opening whistle.

I bought the story once. I won’t make that mistake again.