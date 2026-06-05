Ole Miss Leans on Familiar Formula to Move One Win From Omaha

All that stands between Ole Miss and a trip to the College World Series is 27 outs. But expect Auburn to try and make those the 27 hardest outs to get this season for the Rebels.

Ole Miss needs just one more win to make its first trip back to Omaha since it won the national championship in 2022.

The Rebels got this point doing what they’ve done all season: great pitching, a home run-hitting lineup that also strikes out a lot. Judd Utermark and Collin Reuter took care of the home runs that were responsible for four runs. Hunter Elliott, Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks combined to hold Auburn to just nine hits and one home run. And the Rebels struck out 14 times at the plate.

That’s what Ole Miss has been doing all season and it paid off Friday night.

At the plate

Utermark’s home run after Brayden Randle gave Ole Miss a 2-1 lead with a pair of RBI singles was the moment it felt like the Rebels would emerge victorious.

His fifth inning blast had a 43.4 degree launch angle and a 113 mph exit velocity. Balls normally hit at that launch angle end up as fly ball outs in the outfield. But Utermark’s easily cleared the tall left field wall at Plainsman Park.

Consider that monster slain ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8cgtBh0KB3 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 6, 2026

Reuter’s home run that proved to be the difference in Friday’s game was much more of a regular home run (22 degrees, 107 mph), but was impressive in its own right, traveling 411-feet to center field.

On the mound

None of the three Ole Miss pitchers were perfect with each allowing at least one run, but that doesn’t diminish what they did.

Elliott escaped two bases loaded situations with just one run surrendered. Calhoun struck out a third of the batters he faced despite giving up two hits and an earned run. Hooks gave up his third home run of the year in the ninth inning for his lone hit allowed, but that was the only base runner Auburn allowed.

Against a team like Auburn that can hit and pitch just as good as any other team in the nation, how Ole Miss won should bring some comfort to the Rebels.

At least for one night because they’ll be back at it tomorrow.

AIN’T DONE YET pic.twitter.com/YG3AZM4Imz — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 6, 2026

Pitching Decisions

WP: Hudson Calhoun (5-3), 2.2IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3K, 46TP

LP: Andreas Alvarez (10-4), 5.2IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 10K, 1HP, 107TP

S: Walker Hooks (8), 2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2K, 1HP, 32TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Judd Utermark: 2-5, 1R, 2RBI, HR, 3K

Austin Fawley: 2-4, 1R, 2 2B, 2K

Brayden Randle: 2-3, 1R, 2RBI, 1BB

Collin Reuter: 1-4, 1R, 2RBI, HR, 2K

Next Up

Ole Miss now has history on its side. Of the 208 participants in the College World Series during the super regional era (1999), 78.8% of teams who won the first game of a super regional advanced to Omaha.

But almost a quarter of all super regionals have gone to a winner-take-all third game. When that happens, history says it’s a 50-50 coin flip who will win.

So, the conclusion for the Rebels is easy. Beat Auburn in Saturday’s game at 4 p.m. and celebrate a trip to Omaha.