If You Don’t Like Bat Flips, Don’t Watch Ole Miss Hit No-Doubters

There are bat flips, and then there are the ones that feel like they should come with a soundtrack, a slow‑motion replay, and maybe a warning label for anyone standing too close.

Tristan Bissetta delivered the second kind last Saturday.

One swing after Will Furniss launched the go‑ahead two run homer against Auburn in the Super Regional, Bissetta followed with a solo shot that left the park and his bat leaving his hands with the confidence of a man who absolutely knew what he’d just done.

And he did know.

“Yeah, I was telling Michael that analytically, that was the best homer I’ve hit — exit velo, off the bat,” Bissetta said. “So, yeah, I knew it was gone.”

Be honest.. how many times have you watched this? pic.twitter.com/3SRpYteDII — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) June 8, 2026

The bat flip said the same thing without using words.

If you’ve played MLB The Show 26, you know there are about 40 different ways to style a home run. Helicopter spins. One‑handed launches. The casual toss. The “I’m not even looking at where this lands” flick.

Bissetta’s wasn’t theatrical. It wasn’t over the top. It was the kind of flip that comes from pure certainty. The ball is gone, the moment is big, and the bat is no longer needed.

And he wasn’t even the only one flipping a bat.

Hayden Federico, standing in the on‑deck circle, delivered his own celebration.

“Honestly, I think my bat flip was better on deck,” Federico said. “I’m taking dry hacks, and I watch it go over, and my bat flip was, I think, better than his.”

Was it planned? Not exactly.

“That one was just a little more like the moment,” he said. “It was really cool, though. When he hit it, a two‑run lead to a three‑run lead is a huge deal. I don’t even think the ball has landed yet.”

This is the part where old‑school baseball fans usually start clearing their throats. The unwritten rules. Act like you’ve been there before. Respect the game. All that stuff.

BACK TO BACK BLASTS pic.twitter.com/0s8gJ3NEJf — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 6, 2026

But here’s the thing: if Mike Bianco is fine with it, everyone else can probably relax.

“I don’t rate bat flips,” Bianco said. “I’ve always thought when you do it like him — not that you hit it, walk 10 feet and flip it up in the air. Those things, that’s not very impressive. I’m not a big fan of that.

“But when you flip it where it looks like you haven’t even finished your swing yet and you know it before the ball has left the infield, that’s impressive to me. Not so much the coolness of the flip, but how you can hit a ball and know it’s out before it even leaves the infield. I played the game. I could never do that.”

He even joked about the danger of getting too confident.

“Or I’d be like a couple of our guys and start walking, and it didn’t get out.”

Bat flips can do a lot of things. They can fire up a crowd. They can spark a postseason run. They can even start a rivalry that lasts years — just ask the Texas Rangers how they felt about José Bautista’s flip in 2015. (Note: This write is a Rangers fan. No I still don’t like Bautista, yes Rougned Odor is an all-time legend.)

But mostly, they’re fun. They’re emotion. They’re baseball players being human in a sport that sometimes tries too hard to pretend it’s above that.

And on Saturday, Bissetta’s flip fit the moment perfectly.

It wasn’t disrespectful. It wasn’t forced. It was a player hitting a no‑doubt home run in the biggest game of the season and reacting like someone who understood exactly what it meant.

If that bothers anyone, well, they might want to look away the next time Ole Miss hits one out.

Because if Bissetta is at the plate (or if Federico is anywhere nearby) the bat might be going airborne again.