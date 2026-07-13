Eight Ole Miss Players Selected in MLB Draft

Ole Miss knew this draft would sting a little, and the final tally confirmed it.

Eight Rebels were selected in this weekend’s MLB Draft, marking the program’s third straight year with at least seven picks.

Some of those departures were expected. Some weren’t. All of them reshape what the 2027 roster might look like.

The headliners came early. Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe were early first day picks. Hudson Calhoun went in the fourth round to the Texas Rangers, a spot that usually means a quick signature and a short goodbye. Wil Libbert followed in the fifth to the Atlanta Braves, and he’s also expected to start his pro career.

Day two saw five more Rebels drafted.

Landon Koenig went in the eighth round to the New York Mets, a jump that likely pulls him out of the weekend rotation conversation next spring and onto the pros.

Austin Fawley landed with the Braves in the 19th and is expected to sign. His departure behind the plate was expected, and Ole Miss already addressed it with TCU transfer Brady Dallimore, who brings defensive stability and lineup flexibility.

Landon Waters went to the Blue Jays in the 17th, and JP Robertson closed things out in the 20th to the Giants. Their decisions aren’t locked in yet, but the draft position suggests at least a couple of them will take the professional route.

And then there’s the high school layer. Ole Miss never counted on Taj Marchand or Cole Prosek making it to campus, and the draft backed that up. Marchand went No. 33 overall to the Rays. Prosek followed at No. 40 to the White Sox. Both are gone.

William Cutshall, the versatile SS/RHP/C, was taken by the Yankees in the 15th. He’ll have a tough choice to make between going pro or to college.

The Rebels did get one important piece of clarity before the draft even started.

Hunter Elliott announced Saturday he’ll return for one final season after receiving a hardship waiver in January. He’s the only member of last year’s weekend rotation coming back, and his presence softens the blow of losing Townsend, Rabe and likely Koenig.

A few players slipped through undrafted, including Christian Doty and Owen Kelly.

Kelly, in particular, becomes a name to watch. If he returns, he’ll compete for a weekend role after transferring in from Saint Louis and posting a 4.25 ERA across 29.1 innings.

So what does all this mean for the roster? In short, Ole Miss is about to be busy.

The draft took a predictable chunk out of the pitching staff and confirmed the loss of two elite signees. The portal has already delivered help, but more moves are coming. With eight draftees and several decisions still pending, this week becomes one of the most important stretches of the offseason.

So, keep an eye on the portal. Ole Miss certainly will.