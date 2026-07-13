Ole Miss Has One Major Roster Hole Left After the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft wrapped up the last major offseason checkpoint for Ole Miss, and it left the Rebels with a pretty clear picture of what still needs fixing.

A handful of pitchers were drafted, at least one projected starter in the field is gone, and the roster now has a few more gaps than it did a week ago.

The good news is that Ole Miss already hit the portal hard with 12 additions. The bad news is that one more move still feels necessary.

That move might be Indiana outfielder Caleb Koskie.

Koskie entered the portal June 29, one day before the window closed, and is reportedly scheduled to visit Oxford. He’s the kind of bat and athlete who makes immediate sense for what Ole Miss needs.

The Rebels lost Tristan Bissetta to graduation and Brayden Randle to the portal, leaving both corner outfield spots wide open. Koskie spent last season splitting time between right and left field, so the fit is almost too clean.

And the production speaks for itself. Koskie hit .372 for the Hoosiers with a .461 on‑base percentage, six home runs, 42 RBI and a .568 slugging percentage. He also tied the longest hitting streak in Indiana history at 21 games. That’s not just a breakout season. That’s a player who can anchor a lineup.

Koskie’s background doesn’t hurt either. He’s the son of former Major League infielder Corey Koskie, and he plays with the kind of polish you’d expect from someone who grew up around the game.

Ole Miss doesn’t need him to be a star. They just need a reliable corner outfielder who can lengthen the lineup and stabilize the defense. Koskie checks every box.

If he arrives, he’d slide naturally next to Hayden Federico in center. Federico could stay put or move back to third base, his natural position, but Ole Miss also added former Clemson third baseman Jason Fultz, who could take that job outright.

Around the rest of the infield, things look settled. Former LSU infielder Trey Hawsey replaces Will Furniss at first. Dom Decker is expected back at second. Owen Paino returns at shortstop after a, hopefully, strong summer in the Cape. Behind the plate, ex‑TCU catcher Brady Dallimore is the favorite to replace Austin Fawley.

The pitching staff is where the draft did the most damage, and eight of the 11 portal additions so far have been arms. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more pitchers added, especially after losing several of the best ones on the roster. But the outfield spot is the one that feels most urgent, and Koskie is the name that keeps popping up.

Ole Miss knows exactly how much work is left. The draft made sure of that.

If Koskie’s visit goes well, the Rebels might find their next starting outfielder before the week is over.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers