Four Rebels notch victories on Day Two of ITA All-American Championships

Ole Miss kept things moving Sunday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, with four Rebels picking up wins at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Sophomore Vlado Jankanj opened the day with a straight‑set win over Indiana’s Benjamin Pomerantes, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 128. He advanced to the Round of 64, where Penn’s Shaurya Bhardwaj won 7-5, 6-3.

Senior Moritz Kudernatsch also moved through the Round of 128, rallying past Wisconsin’s Thomas Zlatohlavek, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0. He faced Dayton’s Kyle McNally in the Round of 64 and dropped a tight three‑setter, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Pietro Pampanin earned his own three‑set win in the Round of 128, beating Kentucky’s Rafael Ymer, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to advance in the championship draw.

In consolation play, Kai Milburn closed the day with a strong straight‑set win over Tulsa’s Brett Gloria, 6-4, 6-0.

Ole Miss continues competition throughout the week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ole Miss Day Two Results

Round of 128

Vlado Jankanj (Ole Miss) def. Benjamin Pomerantes (Indiana), 6-3, 6-3

Moritz Kudernatsch (Ole Miss) def. Thomas Zlatohlavek (Wisconsin), 6-7, 6-3, 6-0

Pietro Pampanin (Ole Miss) def. Rafael Ymer (Kentucky), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 64

Shaurya Bhardwaj (Penn) def. Vlado Jankanj (Ole Miss), 7-5, 6-3

Kyle McNally (Dayton) def. Moritz Kudernatsch (Ole Miss), 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Consolation

Kai Milburn (Ole Miss) def. Brett Gloria (Tulsa), 6-4, 6-0

NOTE: Information from an Ole Miss press release was used in this article.