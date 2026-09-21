Ole Miss tennis player Kai Milburn.
Ole Miss tennis player Kai Milburn.

Four Rebels notch victories on Day Two of ITA All-American Championships

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss kept things moving Sunday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, with four Rebels picking up wins at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Sophomore Vlado Jankanj opened the day with a straight‑set win over Indiana’s Benjamin Pomerantes, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 128. He advanced to the Round of 64, where Penn’s Shaurya Bhardwaj won 7-5, 6-3.

Senior Moritz Kudernatsch also moved through the Round of 128, rallying past Wisconsin’s Thomas Zlatohlavek, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0. He faced Dayton’s Kyle McNally in the Round of 64 and dropped a tight three‑setter, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Pietro Pampanin earned his own three‑set win in the Round of 128, beating Kentucky’s Rafael Ymer, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to advance in the championship draw.

In consolation play, Kai Milburn closed the day with a strong straight‑set win over Tulsa’s Brett Gloria, 6-4, 6-0.

Ole Miss continues competition throughout the week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ole Miss Day Two Results

Round of 128

  • Vlado Jankanj (Ole Miss) def. Benjamin Pomerantes (Indiana), 6-3, 6-3
  • Moritz Kudernatsch (Ole Miss) def. Thomas Zlatohlavek (Wisconsin), 6-7, 6-3, 6-0
  • Pietro Pampanin (Ole Miss) def. Rafael Ymer (Kentucky), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 64

  • Shaurya Bhardwaj (Penn) def. Vlado Jankanj (Ole Miss), 7-5, 6-3
  • Kyle McNally (Dayton) def. Moritz Kudernatsch (Ole Miss), 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Consolation

  • Kai Milburn (Ole Miss) def. Brett Gloria (Tulsa), 6-4, 6-0

NOTE: Information from an Ole Miss press release was used in this article. 

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ Florida2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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