Ole Miss stays at No. 9 as SEC chaos reshuffles AP Top 25

The SEC continues to shake up the top 25 rankings.

For a third consecutive week, a top 10 ranked SEC team lost a road game to lower ranked opponent. Two weeks ago, it was No. 8 Ole Miss besting No. 7 LSU. A week ago, it was No. 21 Florida running over No. 4 Ole Miss. On Saturday, it was No. 25 Missouri upsetting the Gators.

Just normal SEC things.

Ole Miss didn’t move in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released Sunday afternoon. The Rebels are ranked No. 9, one spot ahead of LSU. Florida, after its loss to Missouri, fell eight spots to No. 16, showcasing the volatility of the rankings.

Now, though, the conversation shifts quickly to what comes next.

Because if the trend of higher‑ranked SEC teams losing on the road keeps rolling, Georgia might want to brace itself for a long afternoon in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

The Bulldogs have looked like one of the best teams in the country, but what you did last week doesn’t matter much in this conference.

LSU wasn’t safe in Oxford. Ole Miss wasn’t safe in Gainesville. Florida wasn’t safe in Columbia.

Every week has turned into a reminder that rankings don’t travel well in the SEC.

Next week’s slate is built to test that theory again. Georgia at Alabama is the headliner, and it’s the exact kind of matchup that has been flipping the top 10 upside down.

That’s the real takeaway for Ole Miss fans as the new poll arrives.

The number next to the Rebels’ name matters, but only until the ball is kicked.

The SEC has spent three weeks proving that the safest place for a ranked team is at home, and even that comes with disclaimers.

The league is about to spend October trading wins, losses and resumes like spare change.

So enjoy the ranking when it comes out. Then look at the schedule and understand why it may not stay still for long.

Texas (4-0) Georgia (5-0) Notre Dame (5-0) Miami (FL) (5-0) Ohio State (4-1) Alabama (5-0) Indiana (5-0) BYU (4-0) Ole Miss (3-1) LSU (4-1) Texas Tech (5-0) Utah (4-0) Oregon (3-1) Missouri (4-1) Tennessee (4-1) Florida (4-1) Mississippi State (4-1) Oklahoma State (3-1) USC (5-1) Iowa (4-1) UCLA (4-0) Houston (4-1) Boise State (4-1) SMU (4-1) Pittsburgh (5-0)

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 160, Wake Forest 142, Wisconsin 88, Duke 83, Northwestern 59, Nebraska 48, Minnesota 19, Arizona 19, James Madison 12, North Dakota State 7.