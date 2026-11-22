If any Ole Miss player needed a confidence boost, it was Deuce Alexander.

It had been a full month since he last caught a touchdown pass, a stretch of time that saw his impact limited. He had just two catches against Oklahoma and was held without any catches against Georgia.

Saturday, against Wofford of the FCS, offered him a chance to break that streak and Alexander took full advantage of it.

Alexander finished the Rebels’ 59-17 win with five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Knight in the second quarter.

It was the kind of performance Ole Miss fans had grown accustomed to seeing from Alexander earlier this season, before his production started to decline.

“It felt great to just get back out there and showcase my talents,” Alexander said after the game. “You know, it’s been a little rough the past few weeks, but it felt good.”

The struggles weren’t just affecting Alexander’s numbers. They were affecting his confidence.

He admitted that he had stopped trusting the work he put in during practices. That led to some difficult conversations with people close to him and extra time spent working on his game.

“Just keep my head on straight. The games don’t define me,” Alexander said of the advice he received. “Everybody knows, and I know, what I’m capable of doing. Just had to get my confidence back.”

That extra work paid off Saturday.

Of course, it’s worth remembering who the Rebels were playing. Wofford isn’t Georgia or Oklahoma, and Alexander won’t have the same advantages against SEC defensive backs.

But sometimes a player just needs to experience success again, regardless of the opponent.

Pete Golding also deserves some credit for Alexander’s performance. The Ole Miss coach said the staff made a concerted effort to move Alexander around the offense to create favorable matchups.

“I think he’s the most explosive player we have, in my opinion,” Golding said. “I thought he was consistent catching the football, and he’ll be the first one to tell you as well. We met this week, and he was disappointed in some of his performances this year.”

Perhaps the most telling moment came after Alexander’s first touchdown.

He started to do one of his signature celebrations but stopped himself. Asked about it afterward, Alexander admitted he didn’t feel like he had earned the right to celebrate.

“Just kind of felt like I didn’t really deserve to do it at the moment,” he said.

That’s how much the recent struggles had been weighing on him.

Hopefully, Saturday reminded Alexander of the player he can be. Ole Miss certainly needs that version of him for its final two games.

The Egg Bowl is next, followed by a bowl game that Alexander said he intends to play in regardless of what Trinidad Chambliss decides.

“I was going to play regardless,” Alexander said. “Didn’t really think about not playing.”

Alexander hasn’t revealed what his plans are beyond this season, but if the NFL Draft is his next destination, two more big performances certainly wouldn’t hurt his stock.

And if Ole Miss wants to finish a disappointing season on a positive note, getting its most explosive receiver back to playing with confidence would be a good place to start.