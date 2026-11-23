It’s time for one of the best weeks of the college football season, Rivalry Week.

And that includes the 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State on Friday morning, the third consecutive time the game hasn’t been held on Thanksgiving Day.

The rivalry is one of the longest running series in all of college football and the game has been played every year since 1944.

It’s a fierce rivalry between the Magnolia state’s two biggest institutions with plenty of memorable moments. The game matters a lot to each team’s fan bases and surprising win can do wonders for a fan base’s morale.

So, yes, the Egg Bowl always matters.

But why does it matter this year? What makes this year different than last year or any other year?

Well, for one, there’s no Lane Kiffin drama and Ole Miss isn’t one win away from securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Mississippi State is having the same type of season it’s had in Jeff Lebby’s three seasons at the helm.

The Bulldogs began the season 4-0, rose as high as No. 16 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll behind the supernatural talents of Kamario Taylor and then proceeded to lose six-straight games. They finally broke that streak last week against Tennessee Tech and are one win away from bowl eligibility.

But that was also the case last season and Mississippi State ended up going to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl anyways as a five-win team.

Keeping the Bulldogs from reaching bowl eligibility would be great for the Ole Miss side of the rivalry.

There’s also the chance at accomplishing a historic feat.

Ole Miss has won the last three Egg Bowls. If it wins a fourth it’ll be the first time since 1986 the Rebels beat its instate rivals four consecutive times.

That’s some serious bragging rights.

Yet this year’s Egg Bowl still feels like its lacking in what’s at stake.

Ole Miss isn’t about to host a CFP game and Mississippi State is in the same position it was a year ago.

In actuality, the Rebels have more to lose than they do to gain.

Beating a five-win Mississippi State team is what the Rebels are supposed to do. Losing to that same team, especially after everything that went wrong during the second half of the season, would only make an already frustrating year that much worse.

So, no, this year’s Egg Bowl doesn’t have the same stakes as last year’s. There’s no CFP berth hanging in the balance and no coaching controversy dominating national headlines.

Maybe that’s a little disappointing given how much was on the line a year ago, but not every Egg Bowl needs national implications to be important.

Sometimes it’s simply about beating the other school and making sure its fans have to hear about it for another 365 days.

For fans of either school, that’s probably more than enough.