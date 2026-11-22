Sundays on this site are normally filled with different columns about the most recent Ole Miss game.

There are the weekly ones, like the five stats and what went right/wrong columns along with angles specifically from that week’s game.

This week is a bit different.

Sure, we could talk about the eye-popping stats from the Rebels’ win Saturday. After all, nearly 800 yards of total offense is a huge number.

We could talk about the nearly-perfect day Trinidad Chambliss had. Or how the defense held an opposing team to 38 rushing yards.

But what’s the point? It was against Wofford, an FCS team with a losing record. If the Rebels didn’t play like they did, we could spend the entire day talking about that.

So, why bother?

The official attendance was 65,250, which is around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium’s official seating capacity (all-time record is 70,033 and was set against LSU in September). However, the stands looked empty in photos and during the television broadcast.

Also, the game wasn’t even televised on a traditional network, like the SEC Network. It was on SECN+.

There’s not a ton of fan interest in these types of games based on that.

Perhaps the only real reason to have SEC teams playing FCS schools is to give the backups and reserves on the SEC team some playing time.

And giving talented players like Deuce Alexander a potentially massive confidence boost late in the season isn’t a bad thing.

Still, though, these matchups aren’t what most people want to see. Especially in November when teams across the country are fighting for a playoff spot.

And next year, when the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams, there will be even more teams playing meaningful football at this point in the season.

Ole Miss would be somewhere near the playoff bubble right now if the 24-team format were already in place. Imagine how much more interesting Saturday would’ve been if the Rebels had been playing another Power Four opponent with their postseason hopes on the line.

Sure, there’s a financial benefit to playing FCS opponents. Those programs need the money, and SEC teams certainly don’t mind adding another win to their records.

But from a competitive standpoint, what did we really learn about Ole Miss on Saturday?

Not much. And that’s why we’re not spending our Sunday breaking down a 42-point victory over Wofford.