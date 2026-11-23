With rivalry week here and the Egg Bowl looming, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding spent much of Monday’s press conference discussing the significance of the annual showdown with Mississippi State, both for longtime Rebels and the dozens of newcomers experiencing the rivalry for the first time.

Golding provided injury updates on several key starters, praised the efforts of Mississippi natives eager to be at full strength for Friday’s game and emphasized that Ole Miss expects Mississippi State’s best performance regardless of the Bulldogs’ record.

Golding also addressed roster retention, recruiting philosophy and the evolving landscape of NIL agreements, while offering insight into the development of quarterback Deuce Knight and linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

Here’s everything Golding said Monday afternoon:

Pete Golding, Head coach

On injuries to starters…

Golding: Yeah, I think defensively, we held out Kam. I feel like he’ll be available this week. Today was more of a walkthrough tempo, but he went through everything today. Still monitoring the hamstring, but I think he’ll be available. Held out Will Echoles last week. He went through practice today as well. I think he’ll be available. I think Kutas will be a game-time decision. I think that’s still got some work to do, to be honest with you. I think Shekai will still be a game-time decision. I think it’s better than we thought it was going to be at this point. He had a good weekend. Talking to Pat yesterday, he had a good day yesterday, so I think he’s ahead of where we thought he was. But I think he’ll still be a game-time decision.

On explaining Egg Bowl importance…

Golding: Yeah, I mean, I think when you have 51 new guys to a team that aren’t from this state, weren’t recruited here out of high school and things like that, it’s important for them to understand the history of it. For us to have 18 guys in the room outside of our team that played here and decided to come back here, I think hearing it from all of them is important. But there’s nobody that loves Ole Miss more than Tom Luke. When he gets up there, man, he gets fired up and gets into it. So I think they got a really good idea yesterday evening of not only what it means to our former alumni, but to the people of this state, and also how it impacts the next 40 to 50 years and what this game means to all of our alumni and boosters. I think Tom made a great point last night. He’s like, “Yeah, I remember the wins, and those are great. But the one thing that haunts me is the one loss.” I think just making them understand how that always will follow you in this game. So I thought he did an unbelievable job, and I think our guys got a pretty clear understanding of how important it is.

On Mississippi natives playing in the Egg Bowl…

Golding: No, I mean, I think that was a big part of last week. A lot of those guys, the Kams, the Wills, even Jamarius and all those guys, were like, “Coach, we want to make sure, I know we got Wofford this week, I know we got to win the game, but we want to make sure we’re at 100% next week and we’re on full throttle because of what this game means to us and to this school and to this town.” So I think a lot of them feel it and realize, growing up, you’ve got to pick a side and all those other things that go with it. So I think all of them, their attention to detail is one thing, but holding the people accountable around them as well, I think you’ll see that for sure.

On retaining players for next season…

Golding: Yeah, my big thing with all that is them understanding how we feel about them, how important they are to us moving forward and all those things. It’s really just to start the negotiation process, knowing normally the guy you’re meeting with and talking about it is not going to really control it at the end as far as when it actually finishes. So I think the agent negotiation component of it, the earlier you start that, the better. But we haven’t put a target date on any of those guys and tried to get it done by this Friday or by next week or anything like that. I just understood what last year looked like, and the later you wait, the bowl game starts coming up and other things start kind of sneaking up on you. So I think naturally there’s a lot of them that are in really good places. They’ve communicated this is where they want to be, or be here for a lot of them. So I think a lot of them will get done sooner than later, hopefully.

On defensive play-calling duties…

Golding: No, this week I’m going to call this one. Part of allowing Coach Brown last week to call was the retention component, but also working ahead on Mississippi State. That allowed me to kind of get ahead on a lot of the tape and some of the game-planning things and all those types of things. So just the experience within this game and versus the offense and Coach Lebby and all those types of things, that was for last week.

On change to player contracts…

Golding: Well, the SEC has done that. That was the big thing in the offseason, to make it look like some of those other conferences, that once those guys sign from a retention standpoint to come back, they forego the portal window from that standpoint. So the SEC in the offseason, Sankey and all of them did a lot of work in the spring and the summer to reset how all those contracts are. So it’s not based on the independent school now. It comes straight from the SEC office. We’re all under the same umbrella. So that’s kind of what you’re reading about, some of those agents that are real fired up about it. That’s not our doing. That’s the conference’s doing. But it’s definitely got a lot of the language in there. So once you decide this, it protects both sides within reason.

On Mississippi State…

Golding: Yeah, I’m anticipating their best. I think this is one of those games that obviously is a play-in game for them as well. What it means from a head coaching standpoint, from the players and everything else, they’re going to try to find every way humanly possible to win the football game. I think the biggest thing to our players is always that what you see on tape prior to this game is not what you’re going to see on Friday. There’s going to be a different energy. They’re going to scheme everything they possibly can. They’re going to try to steal every possession they possibly can. So forget what you see on tape. Tom mentioned that last night, that they’re going to come in here ready to roll. This game means a lot to them as well. So we’re going to have to be at our best. Really good preparation this week, have good plans in all three phases and go out there and execute at a high level because it’s going to take it.

On covering Mississippi State’s speedy wide receivers…

Golding: Well, first off, I’m just glad we’re not running track. But no, I think obviously they’re very explosive. When you look at their games that they have success, creating explosive plays has been a big part of their success on offense. So you’ve got to be really smart where a couple of these guys are, regardless of whether you’re playing man or zone, and understand what you’re inviting. I think affecting their quarterback is important. Obviously, they lost their starter, so they’ve been kind of rolling through a couple of those guys. But I don’t think you can come out of the game saying, “Hey, you look up and three beat you.” I think seven’s got elite speed, like you’re talking about. A lot of guys on the perimeter can really run. So I think you’ve got to do a good job changing up the coverage and giving them some help and rolling guys over the top. But there’s going to be times that you’re going to have to play man-to-man to stop the run. You’ve got to be smart with who’s on them and what’s their depth and where’s their help and all those types of things. So I think it’s been pretty consistent over the last couple of years with Lebby. If it’s not going right, they’re going to get in 12 personnel, shrink the formation, put the speed outside and isolate it and make you decide what you’re going to do. Are you going to try to stop the run and load the box and leave the guy one-on-one or not? So we’ll have some times that that’ll probably happen, that we’re going to have to be smart, be technically sound and be able to make the play. But we’ve also got to be able to give them some help.

On Deuce Knight…

Golding: Yeah, I think number one, what I see from Deuce is he’s been here and he’s been a sponge. I think Joe’s done a really good job with him. He knows that he has to develop playing the position, that it’s not always about being the biggest and the fastest. It’s not always about pulling the ball down. So I’ve been really impressed with his progression within the offense and understanding protections and concepts and coverages and all those things. So I think he’s really developed as a quarterback. I’ve always said that there’s a moxie about Deuce that’s a little different. He’s got a quiet confidence about himself, and I think that’s shown up when he’s gone in. I think he’s got competitive character. When he comes in, he’s really, really productive. So I was glad to see him check a couple things within the game. I thought he made a couple of elite throws and stood in there and put the ball on time. Then obviously he’s different when he does break the pocket a little bit. So I hate that the hamstring got tweaked when it did. I wanted to see more, obviously. I was hopeful that he was going to get multiple quarters, but I was also excited for Walker and what he’s meant to this program and our team from a leadership standpoint, for him to go in. But I think Deuce is continuing to develop as a quarterback. Obviously, in this league, you’re going to need multiple guys in that room. You’re a snap away from the next guy being up, which a lot of these teams showed. So he’s going to continue to develop. I think we’ve got an elite high school guy right now that we’ve got to make sure we hang on to as well. But I’m really proud of where he is.

On difference this week compared to last season…

Golding: Yeah, I don’t know. It depends what day you ask me. But obviously I wasn’t doing this last year at this time. I kind of thought about that a little bit the other day, what this weekend was last year and the ride back and all that, and just the indecision and the unknown. But now it’s kind of settled in, and I’ve got a good idea of what it needs to look like moving forward. I think we talked about this a couple of weeks ago. It’s my responsibility, it’s our responsibility, to make sure we’re doing everything for the program to give us our best shot. So making a lot of decisions that you weren’t in charge of last year, what that needs to look like moving forward, but also an appreciation as well for having the opportunity to do what I do on a daily basis. I’m really grateful for the guys that we do have in the locker room. I told y’all from the very beginning, really good group of dudes. We haven’t always gotten to execute the way that we need to on a consistent basis, but I’ve really, really enjoyed being around them. I’ve really enjoyed being able to impact other people’s lives from an assistant coaching standpoint and seeing what this year has meant to them. I think this week reminds me of that, of all those Ole Miss guys that came back and how grateful they are for this opportunity this week to go play in another Egg Bowl and coach in an Egg Bowl. So really, really grateful, but understanding that there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it, too, and making sure that we’re doing everything that we can moving forward to put ourselves in the best spot.

On recruiting priorities…

Golding: I’ve said this for a while, and I’ve tried to do this defensively since we’ve been here. When you’ve got stability in systems, you want to work it from the ground up. You want to get elite high school players and get them in here to understand your system, but also to understand your culture. So when you do bring other guys in that have to play winning football right now, they mold to them, and they’re not looking around like, “Who’s going to tell me what to do? How do I do it?” and all those types of things. So that’s always been a big piece of us defensively. I think you can see that by the guys that run out there. But that’s a team model for us. Now, they’ve got to be good enough to play winning football in the SEC. So you’ve got to recruit at an elite level to do that. We’re not going to just go to the high school ranks just to get a high school player if we don’t think he can play winning football in the SEC. It’s not my goal for him to do that his freshman year. I don’t think that’s realistic. I’ve had a couple of freshmen in the past that have started as true freshmen. They’re top-10 draft picks. It’s hard to come in here at 18 and play productive, winning football in this league based on the position that you play. So I think there’s a balance in everything. I think a lot of the balance is dependent upon your retention, which is the struggle now because you’re signing guys in December and not really knowing the retention model until January. So that piece, you’ve got to really, really make sure that high school class is wired the right way and they’re good enough to play winning football in the SEC. I think this group is. But absolutely, I want to build it from the ground up from a high school standpoint with elite players that want to be here, that want to play in these systems and want to get developed and want to be at Ole Miss. Then once you look at the January model, how many starters do you have coming back? What starters do you not have coming back that you need to go to the portal and replace because they’ve got to make an impact immediately? I think that model is not strictly based on tape. I think the competitive character, who they are and the love of the game matters more now than ever. We’ve got to do a really, really good job from a portal standpoint of not just evaluating the tape, but more importantly, evaluating the competitive character and how much they love football.

On Suntarine Perkins’ position change…

Golding: Yeah, I would say him coming out of high school, his first camp here, he played stack backer. So that first August, we put him at the money backer in this defense and knew at that age, coming from Raleigh and all that, it was going to be a lot. Athletically, from a skill set standpoint, he could do it. Really naturally instinctive, really good trigger. He’s got unbelievable balance and body control from a contact standpoint. But just the mental piece of it, it’s not all see ball, get ball, right? We’ve got a run responsibility and a coverage responsibility and some of those things. It was a lot for him, but at that point in ’23, he was too good of a player to keep off the field. That’s why we moved him to the Jack position. A lot less thinking, right? We’re either going to rush you or drop you in here. You’re a buzz player, you’re a hook player, and that’s it. When he was down there, he was so much more heavy-handed than you think, regardless of his body type and his size. Then, when you look up, he got really good at the position. We had the ability to move him around and use him as a spy and all those types of things. It was still hard at that point to get multiple elite edge guys. I think the plan last year was, hey, if we can go get the right edge guys, that was a big piece of P-Will getting him to come back. This was the talk going into last offseason, to move him, because what I promised him his freshman year, once he moved to Jack, I was like, “Look, man, that last year I’m moving you whether you want to be moved or not, because I know what your future is going to look like, and it’s not going to be at the position you’re playing.” That’s my responsibility to you, and he knows that. He understands that for what his future looks like. So that was the goal for last offseason. It didn’t work out that way, but that will definitely be the goal moving forward. So the timing of it was because of Keaton. Once Keaton went down and we had a three-man rotation at backer, which you have to have in this league right now, once he went down, I felt like he was our best option to play winning football at the position. On top of this, it’ll give him a couple of weeks to really see, “Hey, is this something I want to do? Is this something that I can do?” and start giving him the confidence moving forward that this is the right decision for his future. So that was the timing of it. But I loved it, man. We tried to be a little simpler when he was in, but he’s a piece that you can still blitz. We know he can do that. He’s got elite coverage ability. It’s just the understanding of the concepts and some of those things. He’s been much more natural in the box than you would think with that transition this late in the season. But there’s some good things in the run game as well, so he’ll be full-time there moving forward.

On Jarcoby Hopson’s development…

Golding: Yeah, I thought Jacoby had a good camp. I thought he improved. One thing in the offseason that I really talked to him about was his hip flexibility and short-area quickness. That was something that, playing DB and quarterback out of high school, that money position for us is a very athletic position. That position plays in space a lot, and I think that’s one thing in this league. You’ve got to be able to get the ball carrier on the ground in space. That’s been the one thing. When he started putting on some weight in the spring, we kind of looked up and now he’s 245 and he ain’t running the same. So I thought he did a good job in the summer and at fall camp of getting that body right. Paul did a good job with him getting him back down. I thought he had a good camp, and then, given some opportunities earlier in the year, I was disappointed in his finishing ability, disappointed in the physicality at the point of attack and some block protection. So we called him in and said, “Look, man, this is what our focus needs to be on.” We need to do a good job setting those drills up and all those types of things. So he’s consistently working through that. I think it’s flashed a little bit, but I think the hip flexibility still shows up a little bit. I think the offseason is going to be really big for him, and the physicality at the point of attack is something that’s got to continue to improve.

On relationship with Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby…

Golding: Yeah, I mean, the last time I talked to him, I didn’t talk to him, I just texted him, was when he reset the quarterback market. So I told him I appreciated that. But I hadn’t really talked to him since then. A lot of respect for Lebby. Good friend of mine. He’s an elite coach. I think when you watch him on tape right now, you can look at the scores and you can look at the stats, but he’s getting them in the right place. He’s got the right call. They’re checking the right things. Sometimes the ball doesn’t get delivered there and he gets sacked or what have you, but I think he’s an elite OC. I think he has been for a long time. I like him as a dude. I think he’s a really good dude. I think he treats his staff the right way. I think he’s got the right mentality. So I know it hasn’t gone exactly how he’s seen it go, and they’ve had some injury issues. Obviously, you lose your quarterback, which is really tough in this league regardless. But I’ve always had a lot of respect for him, more because of the person that he is, to be honest with you. We’re both super competitive. Last time I saw him, we were both on a golf course together, but this week it’ll be on the grass. I know he’s going to try to whip my ass this week. I’m going to try to whip his. So I wish him all the luck in the world, just not this week.