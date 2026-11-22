College football lived up to its reputation of wreaking absolute chaos in November.

Michigan handed No. 4 UCLA its first loss of the season, the defending national champions lost to Washington in overtime and could very well miss the playoffs, Missouri beat No. 16 Kentucky, San Diego State beat No. 17 Boise State and No. 14 Ohio State was upset by Nebraska.

Obviously that craziness didn’t trickle down to Oxford where Ole Miss easily handled Wofford, 59-17.

But the craziness has benefitted the Rebels.

Ole Miss moved up two spots in the updated AP Top 25 College Football Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels actually fell three spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week. But that poll’s rankings last week were updated before Oklahoma beat the Rebels in Norman.

None of this really changes Ole Miss’ postseason outlook. It’s still headed to a bowl game. However, imagine if the Rebels had won last week?

All of the craziness above them in the rankings would’ve been a benefit to them. Teams like Kentucky and Ohio State got moved out of the way. Indiana is now on the bubble of a playoff spot.

It’ll be interesting to see what Tuesday’s latest CFP rankings look like. Not that anyone should expect Ole Miss to magically have a chance at making the field.

Although next year will be a different story when the field expands to 24 teams.

Here are the complete top 25 polls released Sunday.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) Utah Utes (11-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-1) Texas Longhorns (9-2) Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) UCLA Bruins (10-1) BYU Cougars (9-2) Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) Oregon Ducks (8-3) USC Trojans (8-3) Arizona Wildcats (8-3) Houston Cougars (8-3) Louisville Cardinals (8-3) Oklahoma Sooners (7-4) Florida Gators (7-4) Liberty Flames (10-1) Boise State Broncos (9-2) Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) Missouri Tigers (7-4) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4)

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2

US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) Utah Utes (11-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Texas Longhorns (9-2) Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) UCLA Bruins (10-1) BYU Cougars (9-2) Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) Oregon Ducks (8-3) USC Trojans (8-3) Arizona Wildcats (8-3) Houston Cougars (8-3) Louisville Cardinals (8-3) Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) Florida Gators (7-4) Boise State Broncos (9-2) Oklahoma Sooners (7-4) Missouri Tigers (7-4) Liberty Flames (10-1) Kentucky Wildcats (7-4)

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1;