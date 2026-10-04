Ole Miss saw Missouri solve the problem that overwhelmed the Rebels

Seven days. That’s all it took for the SEC to flip the script on two teams and leave Ole Miss fans staring at their TVs wondering what exactly they’re supposed to make of it.

Last week, Florida made Ole Miss look nowhere close to a top‑five team.

This week, Missouri made Florida look nowhere close to a top‑10 team.

If you’re confused, congratulations. You’re watching SEC football correctly.

So what does that say about Ole Miss?

The easy answer is the transitive‑property one. Missouri beat Florida. Florida beat Ole Miss. Mississippi State beat Missouri. Alabama just crushed Mississippi State.

Follow that chain long enough and every team in the league is somehow terrible and unbeatable at the same time. That’s not analysis. That’s a carnival ride.

The real answer sits in one number: 302 to 42. That’s the rushing‑yard swing from Florida’s win over Ole Miss to Florida’s loss at Missouri. That’s the evidence that matters.

Florida ran for 302 yards on 53 carries against Ole Miss. Jadan Baugh alone had 142 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gators controlled the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage and controlled the entire afternoon. Pete Golding called it an old‑fashioned butt whooping, and he wasn’t wrong.

Seven days later, Florida ran for 42 yards on 25 carries. Baugh had 13 yards on 12 attempts.

Missouri didn’t just slow Florida down. It erased Florida’s running game completely. The Tigers generated 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and forced Florida to play left‑handed for the first time all season.

That’s the key distinction.

Missouri’s win doesn’t prove Ole Miss is worse than everyone thought.

It proves Ole Miss’ problems at Florida weren’t inevitable. Another SEC defense faced the exact same rushing attack one week later and shut it down.

Missouri beat blocks, fit the run, tackled Baugh and forced Aaron Philo to win the game throwing the football. Ole Miss couldn’t.

That’s the part Ole Miss fans have to sit with.

You can’t chalk Gainesville up to Florida being unstoppable. Missouri showed Florida was very stoppable.

The Tigers didn’t just shut Florida down. They physically overwhelmed Florida themselves.

Jamal Roberts ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Simmons threw for 340 yards and two scores.

Missouri averaged 8.5 yards per play and finished with 560 yards without needing a turnover advantage. Neither team committed one.

And that matters because Missouri isn’t some distant data point.

Missouri comes to Oxford on Oct. 17. First comes Vanderbilt on Oct. 10, but the team that just exposed Florida will be standing on the opposite sideline from Ole Miss in less than two weeks.

It’ll arrive with former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons and former Ole Miss receiver Cayden Lee, who had eight catches for 110 yards against Florida.

Missouri didn’t make the Florida loss disappear.

It made it a little worse.

It showed that Ole Miss’ issues weren’t about Florida being unbeatable. They were about Ole Miss not tackling well enough, not fitting the run well enough and not playing physically enough.

The bye week was built to fix that. Vanderbilt is the first test. Missouri is the bigger one.

Missouri didn’t retroactively explain Gainesville. It clarified it. And now Ole Miss has to prove it learned something from it.