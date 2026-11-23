Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby praised Ole Miss’ defensive front and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Sunday as the Bulldogs began final preparations for the Egg Bowl.

Lebby emphasized the need for disciplined tackling, limiting explosive plays and taking care of the football, while noting that Ole Miss remains a dangerous team despite a pair of one-score losses this season.

Here’s what Lebby said about Ole Miss in his weekly press conference.

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State head coach

On difference between Ole Miss now and last season…

Lebby: I think when you look at them right now, the record is the record. They’ve lost two one-score games. They have played really well at home outside of the Georgia game. That’s where they’ve played their best football. You see a passionate group, a group that plays really hard. Their front defensively is the best part of their defensive unit. And again, they’ve got a quarterback that’s as good as there is in America. So, great challenge. Our guys will be really excited to play.

On defending against Trinidad Chambliss…

Lebby: For us, it’s about tackling and we have to do a great job of tackling in space. When you get a a matchup like this, those are the off-schedule plays that man you can coach. There is a lot of different ways, but the simplicity is it comes down to tackling and we have to do a great job of running to the football. Weve got to do a great job of winning the one-on-ones and finding ways to tackle really well Friday morning.

On Ole Miss’ offense…

Lebby: I mean there’s a ton of similarities. There’s some wrinkles that maybe are a little different conceptually, but with that guy as the trigger man, he can do so many things. He makes all these off-schedule plays, but he makes all the routine plays over and over, so that’s what makes it as hard as anything. The off schedule plays are one thing but all of the routine plays that this guy constantly makes puts a lot of stress on you.

On difference with John David Baker as Ole Miss OC…

Lebby: I think maybe the biggest difference is he was really raised in the air raid and so there are some things conceptually in the throw game that’s a little bit different. There are a ton of similarities, the base of the offense. Again, as he went to East Carolina to be the coordinator there and has come back to Oxford, the base of it, there are there’s a bunch of similarities, but I think just as he was raised in it, that’s probably where the biggest difference is.

On lessons learned about Chambliss last season…

Lebby: I think you can sit in here and coach talk all we want about getting the guy on the ground, tackling, and not giving him the ability to take the game over. It’s about doing it on Friday morning. For us, the way we cage rush, the way we have great discipline in our rush lanes will be a huge part of it. We have to tackle well and we’ve got to get 11 hats to the football. And it’s that simple. That’s what it will come down to try to limit him as much as we possibly can.

On taking advantage of big plays against Ole Miss…

Lebby: We need to be really good on first and second down, but we do have to create chunks. I mean that will be a big part of it. To me that happens if we have the ability to hold on to the ball for a little bit. And so us being able to squeeze the ball long enough at times to give our guys the opportunities to win on the perimeter will be important. That’s why I mentioned the ball security piece, taking care of the ball. It’s going to start with us from a protection standpoint up front playing really clean and fundamentally playing well. We’re gonna need the chunks on Friday to do what we need to do.