The SEC standings are about to become a traffic jam

If you’re an Ole Miss fan, you probably spent part of Saturday doing something you didn’t expect.

You probably watched Missouri run Florida off the field and wondered what in the world happened.

How does a team that blew out Ole Miss one week get blown out itself the next?

What’s the difference between last Saturday and this Saturday? Why couldn’t the Rebels make Florida look anything like this?

Welcome to the SEC.

This is what the league does. Teams beat up on each other every week, and the results rarely make sense.

One team’s blowout win becomes another team’s blowout loss seven days later.

It’s not a sign of chaos. It’s just life in a conference where almost everyone is good enough to win big and lose big.

And it’s only going to get messier.

Look at the standings. Texas, Georgia and Alabama are the last three unbeatens, and one of them will fall next week when the Bulldogs play the Crimson Tide.

Behind them is a stack of one‑loss teams that runs seven deep. Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and LSU are all sitting in the same neighborhood, all trying to separate themselves, and all still scheduled to play a whole bunch of games against each other.

Texas and LSU play five of those matchups. Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri and Kentucky play four. Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi State play three.

That’s ten teams trading punches for the next month and a half. So prepare yourselves, everyone outside the SEC.

There’s a real chance the playoff conversation includes multiple 9-3 teams from this league.

Will it impact resumes? Probably. Strength of schedule is going to be a loud talking point when the first CFP rankings come out.

The committee will have to sort through a pile of teams with good wins, confusing losses and schedules that look like obstacle courses.

But for Ole Miss fans, the takeaway from Florida’s loss is simple.

You can’t make sense of every result in this league.

You can’t compare scores and expect them to tell a clean story.

You can only do what your favorite team does. Focus on the next game and nothing else.

The SEC will keep trading blowouts.

The standings will keep shifting.

And the only thing that matters is how your team handles the next Saturday.