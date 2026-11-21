Deuce Knight offered a glimpse of Ole Miss football’s future Saturday.

It involved a 70-yard touchdown pass, a couple of impressive runs and a decision that probably had Pete Golding wondering why his young quarterback couldn’t just slide.

That’s the thing about Knight. There is plenty to get excited about. There is also plenty left to learn.

With Ole Miss comfortably ahead of Wofford, Golding replaced Trinidad Chambliss with Knight in the second quarter. It wasn’t just an opportunity to let the backup get a few snaps in a blowout. Golding wanted to see how Knight handled extended possessions in a real game.

The early returns were encouraging.

Knight completed 5 of 6 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. His first pass was a 70-yard strike to Deuce Alexander, and he added 47 yards on two carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run. He looked comfortable throwing the ball, dangerous running it and capable of making the kind of plays that can change a game in an instant.

Yes, this came against an FCS opponent. Nobody should confuse Wofford’s defense with an SEC defense. But you can recognize talent without pretending Saturday was a championship-level test.

Knight has that talent. And with Chambliss heading to the NFL, Knight is in line to take over as the Rebels’ starting quarterback in 2027. Ole Miss fans ought to feel good about that possibility.

“I thought he came in, I thought he operated really well,” Golding said. “I thought he got a lot of confidence in himself. I thought a lot of guys around him got confidence in him.”

But one of Knight’s most memorable moments doubled as a reminder of how much he still has to learn.

On his touchdown run, Knight had already gained the first down when he attempted to hurdle a defender. He scored, but he had previously tweaked his hamstring on a play near the sideline. Golding decided not to risk making the injury worse, and Knight didn’t return.

“No, I love when he hurdles people,” Golding said. “I get super excited. However, I don’t after you pull your hamstring.”

Golding’s message was simple: “Hey, bro, you’ve got the first down. We can slide at that point.”

That’s a lesson Knight needs to learn. His athleticism is a weapon, but it won’t do Ole Miss much good if he’s on the sideline because he tried to turn a first down into a highlight.

The good news is those decisions can improve with experience. And an afternoon against Wofford provided something practice can’t completely replicate: game-speed decisions, real contact and the chance to learn from a mistake without costing his team a game.

Golding said Knight’s biggest improvement since the spring has been learning to take what defenses give him. Saturday showed that progress, along with the work still ahead.

Knight isn’t a finished product. No young quarterback is.

But Ole Miss got a glimpse of what he could become. That’s more than enough reason to be optimistic about next season.