Pete Golding turned an ugly loss into a team-wide film session

The bye week wasn’t a break for Ole Miss’ defense. It was a reset.

Pete Golding and his staff spent the week pushing accountability to the front of everything they did, and one of the biggest steps was something players don’t usually experience: watching the Florida film together, as one team, with no separation between offense and defense.

Golding said the idea was simple. If everyone’s mistakes affect everyone else, then everyone should see them.

“Normally, you do that in a defensive unit meeting room,” he said. “But what a lot of people don’t realize is that when you’re in this room, what you do affects everybody in this room. That’s on special teams and offense, too.”

It wasn’t about calling players out. It was about showing the cause-and-effect relationship that gets lost when each position group stays in its own bubble.

A missed tackle changes field position. A stalled drive changes momentum. A blown assignment changes how the next series unfolds. Seeing all of it together made that clearer.

“I had a lot of guys on offense come up to me after the meeting and say, ‘Coach, I appreciate that. I’ve got a better understanding. I’ve got a better feel,’” Golding said.

And the honesty was blunt. Golding didn’t sugarcoat anything, and he didn’t let players hide behind friendships or assumptions.

“They get in their little circles off the field, and because they’re buddies with them, they think they’re a lot better than they are,” he said. “Little Johnny at the house might think he’s really damn good, but we just watched it on tape and it ain’t worth shit. So now it’s, ‘Hey, bro, that ain’t good enough for us.’”

That’s the accountability piece. Not yelling. Not theatrics. Just truth on tape.

But the film session didn’t spark any dramatic changes. Golding made that clear.

The staff didn’t walk out of the bye week with a new depth chart or a new defensive identity.

They walked out with the same approach they always use: move pieces, evaluate daily and find the best fit for Saturday.

“We try to change based on who we’re playing and who is playing well every week,” Golding said. “We’ve got safeties who started the year at safety and are starting at corner. Every week, we’re trying to figure out a better way to do it to give us our best shot.”

The bye week wasn’t about scheme. It was about fundamentals.

Last Tuesday, Golding didn’t call a single defensive play. No disguises, no game plan, no opponent-specific adjustments.

“It was about getting your cleats in the turf, striking blocks, running and hitting, hitting and running,” he said. “Trying to do it the right way and trying to find a better way to coach it and hold them accountable to doing it.”

That opened doors for some players and closed them for others. When you strip everything down to striking, tackling and effort, the picture gets clearer. Golding said that created opportunities for guys who weren’t thinking, just playing.

But nothing is locked in. Not even close.

“This thing isn’t set,” Golding said. “I told them it isn’t going to be set until Friday. You have to come work your ass off every day and prove consistency and execution to us.”

That’s the theme. Consistency. Execution. Accountability. Ole Miss has had good quarters, good halves and even good games. What it hasn’t had is four straight quarters of it.

“We haven’t been able to do it on that side of the ball consistently for four quarters in any game,” Golding said. “The consistency and execution have to improve, and that starts with us from a coaching standpoint.”

The bye week didn’t fix everything. It wasn’t supposed to. What it did was force everyone to see the same tape, hear the same message and understand the same standard.

Now comes the part Golding cares about most: putting it on the field at 2:30 p.m. in Nashville on Saturday.