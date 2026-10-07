Ole Miss golf roundup: Men finish sixth, women sit second at The Ally

The Ole Miss men wrapped up their trip to the Hamptons Intercollegiate with a sixth‑place finish, posting a 21‑over 885 for the week.

It wasn’t the cleanest tournament they’ve played this fall, but it was steady enough to keep them in the top half of the field and give them a few individual bright spots heading into the next stretch.

Cooper Claycomb led the Rebels with a tie for 17th at 4‑over. Claycomb has been one of the more reliable pieces in the lineup this fall, and this week was another example of him finding a way to stay inside the top 20 even when the scoring conditions weren’t exactly friendly.

Eduardo Matarazzo wasn’t far behind, finishing tied for 22nd at 6‑over.

He’s been trending well, and another solid week keeps him in the mix as one of Ole Miss’ most consistent performers.

Collins Trolio posted a 7‑over total to tie for 31st, while Tomas Restrepo finished one shot behind him at 8‑over and tied for 34th.

Daniel Tolf closed the week at 16‑over and tied for 50th.

Finn Meister, playing as an individual, turned in a 10‑over finish and tied for 38th.

The men head to Biloxi next week for the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, a tournament that usually rewards ball‑striking and patience. They’ll need both.

Ole Miss women at The Ally

On the women’s side, No. 20 Ole Miss is right in the hunt at The Ally.

The Rebels sit in second place heading into Wednesday’s final round after posting a 7‑over 295 on Tuesday at Old Waverly.

They’re even‑par 576 through 36 holes, five shots behind Oklahoma State and two clear of Mississippi State.

Freshman Lisa Herman continues to look like she belongs near the top of the leaderboard.

She’s third at 4‑under after an even‑par 72 in the second round and enters Wednesday just two shots behind Oklahoma State’s Louise Depadt.

Mary Miller delivered the biggest jump of the day with a 1‑under 71, improving by eight strokes from Monday and moving into a tie for 45th at 6‑over.

Kajsalotta Svarvar is tied for 17th at 2‑over after rounds of 69 and 77. Matilda Björkman and Ebba Lundqvist each sit at 4‑over and tied for 32nd after matching 72s and 76s.

Ole Miss closes out The Ally on Wednesday with a chance to chase down the Cowgirls and finish off one of its strongest starts of the fall.