Eli Manning bleeds Ole Miss red and blue except for one Saturday

Eli Manning is synonymous with Ole Miss.

He was a four‑year letterman and three‑year starter at Ole Miss, throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 81 touchdowns.

His family’s name is everywhere on campus, from the Manning Athletics Performance Center to the street it sits on, Manning Way.

He’s the son of Archie Manning, one of the most iconic Rebels of all time.

His jersey number even sets speed limits on the Oxford campus. Nobody has ever questioned where Eli’s heart lives.

Except in one specific circumstance.

Ole Miss will be making the trip to No. 1 Texas in three weeks where Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch, is the starting quarterback. And he’s made it clear who he’ll be rooting for.

On Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, Manning talked about the strange spot his family has put him in.

“I have basically maybe two years to root for my nephew in college. So, for those two years – or maybe it’s the last year, whatever happens – I’m going to root for my nephew to win every single game that he plays in. And that’s just the way it is,” Manning said. “After that, with Texas, I won’t care about them that much. Ole Miss will be 100%. And I root for Ole Miss to win every other game probably beside a little bit that one. But that’s just the way it is.”

Eli Manning will root for Arch even if they’re playing Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/RJsrkWd4sG — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 7, 2026

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, has become one of the biggest names in college football during his three seasons at Texas. Cooper, an Ole Miss alumnus who once signed with the Rebels before a spinal condition ended his playing career, has watched Arch turn into the kind of quarterback who draws national attention every Saturday.

For Eli, that makes the choice simple.

“This is a kid I’ve known since he was born. I’ve played football with him, I’ve done drills with him, I’ve taught him the game of football. He’s my brother’s son – he’s family, and you root for family in these scenarios. It’s bigger than your college, it’s bigger than where you went. It’s your blood and so I’m going to support him 100% on his football journey for the rest of his life.”

He also made sure Ole Miss fans knew one thing: once Arch’s college career is over, the Rebels go right back to the top of the list.

First, though, Ole Miss has to face Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.