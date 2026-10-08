Kewan Lacy questionable for Ole Miss against Vanderbilt

Pete Golding said Monday he expected to have Kewan Lacy back for Vanderbilt. A few days later, that confidence has turned into uncertainty.

Ole Miss listed Lacy as questionable Wednesday on the SEC’s initial availability report for Saturday’s game in Nashville.

It’s the latest sign that the Rebels are still waiting to see how far his shoulder recovery can push him this week.

Ole Miss gave Lacy extra time during the open week to rest and rehab the same shoulder that slowed him late last season and required offseason labrum surgery. He aggravated it against LSU and missed the Florida game.

He returned to individual drills Sunday and took part in some non‑contact team work, but the staff hasn’t committed to anything beyond day‑to‑day progress.

The run game hasn’t found much consistency with or without him.

Ole Miss is averaging 117.5 rushing yards per game, including 128 in the 52‑28 win at Florida without Lacy. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss led the Rebels that night with 44 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Lacy’s absence is felt because of what he was a year ago.

He ran for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, earned first‑team All‑America honors and became the first Doak Walker Award finalist in school history.

He also set single‑season records for carries and rushing touchdowns.

The SEC will update its availability report Thursday and Friday before issuing final game‑day designations Saturday.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

RB #28 Joshua Dye

S #35 Craig Tutt

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

TE #87 Wyatt Smalley

Questionable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

Probable

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

CB #16 Dorian Barney

S #19 MJ Preston

Vanderbilt

Out

CB #2 Jaylin Lackey

LB #20 Jamison Curtis

DL #55 Aaron Bryant

WR #81 Kahden Smith

Doubtful

OL #72 Mitchell Smith

Probable