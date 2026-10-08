Ole Miss TV ratings top Alabama as Rebels rank fifth in country

Turns out a lot of people want to watch Ole Miss play football.

The Rebels rank fifth in the country in average TV audience through Week 4 of the 2026 season.

Nielsen has the Rebs at 6.235 million viewers per game.

That’s an average, so it counts the big games and the quiet ones.

Only Texas, LSU, Wisconsin and Ohio State sit higher in the national viewership rankings.

Just those four.

Of the four biggest TV audiences this season, Ole Miss was on the field for two.

Both were on ABC, which isn’t where networks hide games.

Kiffin’s return filled a lot of couches

The bigger one came in Week 3, a 32-24 home win against LSU.

That game drew 10.9 million viewers, the second-biggest audience of the season so far.

The only one ahead of it is the Sept. 12 game where Texas rallied past Ohio State 24-23 and pulled in 13.99 million.

There was a storyline in Oxford, of course.

Lane Kiffin, now coaching in Baton Rouge, was back in his old stadium for the first time.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss gave that audience plenty to see, hitting on 33 of his 48 throws for 363 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Then he scored the winning touchdown on the ground with 6:14 to play.

So the coach left town and the viewers stuck around anyway.

Even a loss didn’t chase people off

The following week didn’t go as well, with the Rebs falling on the road to Florida.

That one still brought 8.29 million people to ABC.

More than 8 million people watched Ole Miss lose. Most programs would take that number for a win.

Ohio State would’ve taken it.

The Buckeyes beat Kent State and Illinois at home, and those Fox games managed 2.72 million and 3.69 million.

Nielsen’s average only covers 11 channels: ABC, CBS, The CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, NBC, TNT and USA Network.

Anything on SEC Network is left out, and regional or partial telecasts are out too.

What numbers say about Rebels

Three of the five most-watched teams play in the SEC.

Texas leads everybody at 9.038 million per game, and LSU is second at 7.623 million.

Third place belongs to Wisconsin at 7.421 million on the strength of one counted game, when Notre Dame beat the Badgers 41-13 at Lambeau Field.

The Buckeyes hold fourth with 6.960 million, which leaves Ole Miss less than a million back.

Then come Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Alabama in spots six through 10.

Yes, Alabama is looking up at the Rebels on this list.

So is Florida, the team that just beat them.

Nobody in Oxford is going to complain about that.

Two ABC games in two weeks

Add the LSU and Florida games together and you get more than 19 million viewers in two weeks.

Both aired on the network that has carried every one of the year’s four biggest draws.

Ole Miss was in half of them.

Texas is the only other team that can say the same.

Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee and Florida each got one.

None of this counts in the standings, and Chambliss still has to go win games.

Fifth is fifth, though.