The NCAA has handed out penalties after finding tampering violations.

But it has nothing to do with Ole Miss.

Liberty was found to have violated NCAA tampering rules on Tuesday. Penalties have been issued to assistant coaches Newland Isaac and Tony Washington and director of player personnel Colton Korn for “impermissible contacts with two student-athletes (and their representatives) while those student-athletes were enrolled at another NCAA school at the time and had not yet entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.”

The NCAA’s announcement of the penalties also included details about the communication Liberty had with the student-athletes.

“Washington sent 10 text messages to and had one phone call with a representative of both student-athletes. Washington also sent 13 text messages to and had five phone calls with one student-athlete directly. Korn sent 17 text messages to another representative for the two student-athletes, and Isaac sent 49 text messages to one of the student-athletes. The student-athletes did not ultimately transfer to Liberty.”

You can read the full report here and the full list of penalties is included below.

Why this matters to Ole Miss

We’ve had football games to distract us, but the Rebels are reportedly still under NCAA investigation for alleged tampering violations. Ole Miss fans likely haven’t forgotten how linebacker Luke Ferrelli ended up in Oxford.

Ferrelli entered the transfer portal last January after earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors at Cal. He committed to Clemson, enrolled and even participated in workouts before reentering the portal and signing with Ole Miss.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spent roughly 30 minutes detailing the alleged tampering between Ferrelli, his representatives, Clemson and Ole Miss. According to Swinney, some of those communications were directly between Ferrelli and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

Clemson submitted evidence to the NCAA, which opened an investigation. As far as the public knows, that investigation remains ongoing.

What’s particularly interesting about the Liberty case is that neither of the players involved ultimately transferred to Liberty. Also, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell was found responsible for the violations despite not being aware of the impermissible communications.

Those are two significant differences from Ole Miss’ case.

The NCAA has yet to publicly determine whether Ole Miss violated any rules.

But Tuesday’s news might offer a preview of what Ole Miss and its fans can expect if the NCAA determines the Rebels committed tampering violations.

Here’s the full list of penalties: