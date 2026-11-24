Trinidad Chambliss hasn’t forgotten about what happened the last time Ole Miss played Mississippi State.

Some Mississippi State fans broke into the visiting locker room at Davis Wade Stadium and stole Chambliss’ jersey before last year’s Egg Bowl.

Chambliss got some revenge that next day, throwing for 359 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in the Rebels’ 38-19 win against the Bulldogs.

But if that didn’t satisfy his thirst for vengeance, Mississippi State’s pass defense offers Chambliss a great opportunity to get some more Friday.

“I mean, we don’t like them, they don’t like us,” Chambliss said after a 59-17 win against Wofford last Saturday. “It’s huge for the people who came through Ole Miss, and I know a lot of people down at Mississippi State care about this game, too. It’s big for the former players as well. I mean, Mississippi State versus Mississippi. So what more can you not like about that? That gets your blood going, and I know there’s a lot of history with this game. Even last year, too, with them taking my jersey, that kind of left a sour taste in my mouth still.”

There may not be a bigger statistical mismatch in this year’s Egg Bowl than Ole Miss’ passing offense against Mississippi State’s passing defense.

The Bulldogs rank last in the SEC and 123rd nationally in passing yards allowed per game (249.4). Opposing quarterbacks have completed 68 percent of their passes against Mississippi State, throwing 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Those numbers get even worse when looking exclusively at SEC games. Conference opponents have completed 70 percent of their passes for an average of 258.8 yards per game, throwing 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss enters the Egg Bowl with the SEC’s leading passing offense and the nation’s 12th-best, averaging 284.7 yards per game.

Granted, those numbers got a considerable boost Saturday when Chambliss and his backups combined to throw for 562 yards against Wofford. But even when removing that game from the equation, the Rebels are averaging 257 passing yards per game.

Chambliss hasn’t been as good this season as he was last season, particularly over the past month. But he’s still thrown for 2,853 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

And considering the injury situation in Ole Miss’ running back room and the fact Mississippi State has a respectable run defense that’s allowing just 118.4 yards per game, there isn’t much reason for the Rebels to deviate from what’s been their biggest offensive strength this season.

Let Chambliss throw the football. A lot.

Mississippi State has given Ole Miss little reason to believe it can consistently stop him from doing so, and Chambliss certainly has plenty of motivation to put together another memorable Egg Bowl performance.

Friday will be his final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, something that’s clearly important to him.

“Just excited to play again with my guys and one last time in the Vaught, too,” Chambliss said. “I’m just super excited for that.”

There are plenty of reasons for Chambliss to want to have a big game Friday and plenty of statistical reasons to believe he will.

And this time, he shouldn’t have to worry about anyone stealing his jersey.