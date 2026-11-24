Fortunately for Ole Miss, the Golden Egg is awarded to the winner of a football game, not a track meet.

If it were, the Rebels would have a lot more reasons to be concerned. Because even though Mississippi State doesn’t have its star quarterback, it does have speed.

A lot of speed.

“I’m just glad we’re not running track,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding joked Monday when asked about the speed of Mississippi State’s wide receivers. “Obviously they’re very explosive. When you look at their games that they have success, creating explosive plays has been a big part of their success on offense.”

Anthony Evans III leads the SEC with 73 receptions and ranks second with 929 receiving yards. Sanfrisco Magee is averaging 19.4 yards per reception and has scored nine touchdowns on just 26 catches. Marquis Johnson and Zion Ragins have combined for another 715 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

That’s a talented group of wide receivers, regardless of who is throwing them the football.

Of course, that’s been the problem for Mississippi State since losing Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. The Bulldogs haven’t been nearly as dangerous offensively without him.

But if there’s a way for Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby to compensate for his team’s quarterback struggles, it’s finding creative ways to get the football into the hands of those receivers.

And against an Ole Miss secondary that has surrendered its fair share of explosive plays this season, that could be enough to make Friday’s game interesting.

Mississippi State doesn’t necessarily need its quarterback to complete a bunch of passes 40 yards downfield. A screen pass or a short crossing route can turn into a 40-yard gain when you have receivers with that kind of speed.

Golding also knows how Lebby likes to create favorable matchups for those receivers.

“If it’s not going right, they’re going to get in 12 personnel, shrink the formation, put the speed outside and isolate it and make you decide what you’re going to do,” Golding said. “Are you going to try to stop the run and load the box and leave the guy one-on-one or not?”

That’s a particularly interesting predicament for an Ole Miss defense that hasn’t been great at stopping the run, either.

The Rebels could make things considerably easier on themselves by taking advantage of Mississippi State’s struggles in pass protection. The Bulldogs have surrendered an SEC-worst 39 sacks this season.

Getting pressure with four defenders would allow Golding to provide his defensive backs with additional help without sacrificing too much against the run.

“So I think you’ve got to do a good job changing up the coverage and giving them some help and rolling guys over the top,” Golding said. “But there’s going to be times that you’re going to have to play man-to-man to stop the run.”

Mississippi State’s offensive struggles since losing its $9 million quarterback are well documented, and there’s little reason to expect the Bulldogs to suddenly rediscover the offense they had in September.

But Lebby doesn’t necessarily need to do that to win the Egg Bowl. He just needs to find enough opportunities for his most talented offensive players to make a difference.

And the last thing Ole Miss wants to see Friday is its defensive backs trying to win a footrace.