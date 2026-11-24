Ole Miss still has two football games left to play this season, but Pete Golding and his staff are already working on next season.

And one of their biggest priorities is keeping the players they already have.

The Rebels took an important step last week when offensive lineman Brycen Sanders announced he would return for the 2027 season. It was the first public commitment in what Golding hopes will become a series of retention announcements over the coming weeks.

But those announcements aren’t necessarily going to follow a specific timetable.

“My big thing with all that is them understanding how we feel about them, how important they are to us moving forward and all those things,” Golding said Monday. “It’s really just to start the negotiation process, knowing normally the guy you’re meeting with and talking about it is not going to really control it at the end as far as when it actually finishes.”

In other words, getting a player to say he wants to return is only part of the equation. There’s still the business side of college football, which includes negotiating with agents and reaching financial agreements.

And the sooner those conversations begin, the better.

Golding learned that lesson last year when the offseason arrived quickly and roster decisions became more complicated. This time, he isn’t waiting until after the Egg Bowl or the bowl game to begin negotiations.

“I just understood what last year looked like, and the later you wait, the bowl game starts coming up and other things start kind of sneaking up on you,” Golding said.

The good news for Ole Miss is that Golding believes several players already want to return.

“I think a lot of them will get done sooner than later, hopefully,” he said.

There’s also another wrinkle to this year’s retention process.

After last year’s situations involving Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper, the SEC changed the language used in retention agreements. According to Golding, those contracts now come directly from the conference office rather than individual schools.

The agreements include provisions designed to prevent players who sign retention deals from subsequently entering the transfer portal.

“Once you decide this, it protects both sides within reason,” Golding said.

Beyond simply keeping players, Golding has a larger vision for how Ole Miss should construct its roster.

He wants to become less dependent on the transfer portal and build the program around high school recruits who can develop within the same system for multiple seasons.

“When you’ve got stability in systems, you want to work it from the ground up,” Golding said.

That doesn’t mean abandoning the portal. There will always be immediate needs that require experienced transfers, especially in the SEC.

But the number of transfers Ole Miss needs will depend heavily on how many current players return.

That’s what makes these next several weeks so important.

Before Golding can determine which positions need help from the portal, he needs to know which players are staying.

Ole Miss still has an Egg Bowl to win and a bowl game to play.

But the work of building next season’s team isn’t waiting for either game to be played.