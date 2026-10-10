Ole Miss football aims to rebound in Nashville after bye week

It is week 6 of college football and Ole Miss is in Nashville to play against Vanderbilt today at 2:30 p.m.

After having a tough loss against Florida week 4, Ole Miss and its fans are in need of a win to help boost morale. The 52-28 score game was the biggest loss Ole Miss has had in the past three seasons of college football.

Let’s hope the bye week was what the team needed to get back to winning.

The Opponent: Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores are currently 3-2 in their season so far. The team started off winning their first three games at home, but then went off to Auburn and Georgia collecting their two losses.

Vanderbilt freshman QB, Jared Curtis, will be making his fifth career start today against Ole Miss. Curtis has had a few solid moments throughout the season, but has been very inconsistent.

With Vanderbilt struggling in SEC play so far, this should be a great opportunity for Ole Miss to bounce back.

Ole Miss

The Rebels are currently 3-1 after taking a hard loss in The Swamp week 4. After the big win against LSU in Week 3, the Rebels performance during the Florida game was certainly not their best.

Week 5 the team had a bye week which Pete Golding said they used to help better the defensive team. Golding talked about how the team worked on bettering their communication and how to stay consistent during a game.

With Vanderbilt’s offense struggling this season, today should be an easy game for the Ole Miss defense.

Vegas has Ole Miss as a 9.5 favorite for this upcoming game against Vanderbilt.

This should be an easy game for Ole Miss to jump into after the bye week. They need to show during this game how the defense has improved and that they intend to keep it that way throughout the rest of the season.

After this game, the Rebels should continue into week 7 at 4-1 preparing to play Missouri at home.