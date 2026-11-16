Ole Miss has kept its streak of appearances in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll alive for another week.

Barely.

After Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Oklahoma, the Rebels dropped to No. 25 in the updated rankings released Monday. Their ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll is slightly better (No. 16) but that poll was released around the same time as the Rebels and Sooners kicked off Sunday.

Ole Miss has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 62 consecutive polls, dating back to the 2023 season. It’s the second-longest streak in Ole Miss history, trailing only the program-record 73 consecutive polls from 1957-63.

The next set of rankings will come out Tuesday night and Ole Miss should expect to see another drop. The College Football Playoff rankings might not even include Ole Miss depending on how the selection committee views the Rebels.

Here’s the complete AP and coaches polls released for this week.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Utah Utes (10-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) UCLA Bruins (10-0) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-1) Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) Texas Longhorns (8-2) Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1) Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) BYU Cougars (8-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) Oregon Ducks (7-3) Boise State Broncos (9-1) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3) Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) USC Trojans (7-3) Arizona Wildcats (7-3) Houston Cougars (7-3) Louisville Cardinals (7-3) Liberty Flames (9-1) Florida Gators (6-4) Memphis Tigers (8-2) Ole Miss Rebels (6-4)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 95, LSU 91, Duke 62, UTSA 36, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 31, Louisiana Tech 14, North Dakota State 9, Wyoming 5, Air Force 5, Toledo 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Missouri 3

US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Utah Utes (10-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) UCLA Bruins (10-0) Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) Texas Longhorns (8-2) Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1) Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) BYU Cougars (8-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) Oregon Ducks (7-3) Boise State Broncos (9-1) Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3) Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) USC Trojans (7-3) Arizona Wildcats (7-3) Houston Cougars (7-3) Louisville Cardinals (7-3) LSU Tigers (6-4) Duke Blue Devils (7-3) Florida Gators (6-4)

Others receiving votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1;