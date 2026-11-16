Expectations have grown significantly for Ole Miss football in this new era of college football.

No longer is reaching bowl eligibility good enough. The program and its fan base have developed something of a championship-or-bust mentality.

The Rebels have officially reached the “bust” portion of that.

Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Oklahoma was Ole Miss’ fourth of the season and effectively ended any realistic hope of returning to the College Football Playoff.

There’s no way around calling this a disappointing season. Not with the expectations surrounding this program, especially after last season’s run to the CFP semifinals.

But that disappointment also says something about how far Ole Miss football has come.

It wasn’t that long ago that reaching six wins and earning a bowl invitation was considered a successful season in Oxford. Now, that’s the bare minimum. Anything less than competing for a spot in the playoff feels like a missed opportunity.

And that’s a good thing.

“Yeah, I think we’re all disappointed, absolutely,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said Sunday. “However, the program has gotten to a place where there are high expectations every year, and I love that. I’m used to that, and that’s how it should be.”

If the expectations entering this season had simply been to reach a bowl game, Monday morning would feel a whole lot different for Ole Miss fans.

The Rebels are already bowl eligible with two regular-season games remaining. They have an opportunity to finish with eight wins before playing in a bowl game.

For plenty of programs around the country, that would be considered a pretty good year.

But Ole Miss isn’t trying to be one of those programs anymore.

While it’s fair to be disappointed with how this season has unfolded, that doesn’t mean everything about it has been disappointing.

The Rebels beat LSU in Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford. That’s a memory Ole Miss fans will get to enjoy for a long time, regardless of what happens the rest of the season.

And there’s still the Egg Bowl.

With a playoff berth no longer realistically on the table, beating Mississippi State might be the most meaningful thing Ole Miss can accomplish over these final weeks.

It certainly carries more weight for the program and its fans than whatever non-CFP bowl game the Rebels end up playing in.

But that doesn’t make the bowl game meaningless, either.

It’s another opportunity to compete, another chance for players to improve their NFL prospects and another opportunity to showcase Ole Miss football in front of a national television audience.

No, it’s not the playoff. It’s not where Ole Miss expected or wanted to be at this point in the season.

But here’s an important question.

What do the great college football programs do when their championship hopes disappear? Do they pack it in and start looking toward next season? Or do they continue competing with the same intensity and expectations that got them to this point?

Golding raised a similar point after Sunday’s loss when discussing the character of his team.

“We’re about to find out what kind of character this team really does have,” Golding said. “There were some disappointed guys last week, obviously, after getting their butts whooped. But then coming back and kind of knowing this seals the fate from a playoff standpoint, we’re going to see what they really play for.”

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss seems to have already made up his mind.

“Well, it’s not done yet, like you said,” Chambliss said Sunday when asked to evaluate the season. “Yes, it probably knocked us out of the College Football Playoff, but I’ve still got two more regular-season games with my guys and the coaches that brought me here. I’ve just poured so much into this program and this team, and I’m truly just grateful and blessed.”

That’s the attitude Ole Miss needs from everyone over these final weeks.

The best programs don’t stop competing just because their biggest goal is no longer attainable.

If Ole Miss wants to be considered one of those programs, the next few weeks are an opportunity to prove it.

The expectations shouldn’t change. Even when the circumstances do.